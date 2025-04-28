Ona Batlle Doesn't Hold Back, Asks for a Signing for Barça: 'I Want to Play with Her'

While fighting for the poker of titles, Women's Barça is already planning the next season. From the offices, they are already working to strengthen a squad that remains the best in Europe, although there is still room for improvement.

One of the most evident shortcomings is the lack of natural full-backs. Pere Romeu has had to adapt players like Brugts, Rolfö, or Jana Fernández to cover that position, but it is not always the ideal solution. Only Ona Batlle keeps her position as a pure full-back in the scheme, which forces the club to seek specific reinforcements for the wing and defense.

Laia Aleixandri on Barça's Agenda

Among the names that have gained the most strength in recent weeks is Laia Aleixandri. Laia, trained in Barça's youth academy, is out of contract and is a great market opportunity.

| Instagram

Laia, versatile, can play as a center-back or defensive pivot, a position Barça wants to reinforce after Keira Walsh's departure. Her international experience, youth, and knowledge of Barça's DNA make her an ideal option to give the squad a quality boost. Additionally, she would arrive on a free transfer, an important factor at a time when the club must manage its finances prudently.

Ona Batlle Speaks Out Publicly

Amid all these rumors, Ona Batlle wanted to make her opinion clear. In an interview with RAC1, the full-back expressed her desire to share a locker room with Laia Aleixandri:

"I would love to play with Laia Aleixandri again, but in the end, it's her decision."

Her words are not coincidental. Inside the locker room, many players keep an excellent relationship with Laia, a result of shared successes in the Spanish national team. Ona's request reflects not only the desire to strengthen the team but also the good harmony that they seek to keep within the group.

That Ona, a key player in the team, speaks openly shows that Laia's signing would be well received.

A Strategic Addition

Beyond emotions and friendships, the signing of Laia Aleixandri would have a purely sporting sense. Barça needs more depth in defense, and a player who can contribute both in the backline and midfield would be a top-level reinforcement.

With the project already looking toward the next season, the club will move intelligently in the market. Everything indicates that there won't be large expenditures, and operations like Laia's fit perfectly into this philosophy.

Barça has already left the door open. The locker room awaits her with open arms, and Ona Batlle couldn't have been clearer.