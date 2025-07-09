Maximum shock at Barça! Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas react to the big news

Women's Barça has experienced a moment that left many players and fans speechless. It was news that no one expected and that has had a major impact on the team and the supporters.

Farewell to a key piece

After four seasons full of success, Barça and the player have decided to put an end to their contractual relationship. This is about Fridolina Rolfö, a footballer who has left an indelible mark on the club.

During her time at Barça, Rolfö has won 4 league titles, 3 Copa de la Reina trophies, 4 Spanish Super Cups, and 2 Champions League titles. This dream list of honors shows her commitment and talent on the field.

| Europa Press

Aitana Bonmatí, one of her closest teammates, wanted to show her affection on social media with a photo and a very emotional message:

"One of the best people soccer has given me. I wish you all the best. We're going to miss you."

Rolfö's departure represents more than just a sporting loss; it's the exit of a very beloved person in the locker room.

Changes and new challenges at Barça

Rolfö's departure adds to those of other players like Engen and Roebuck, in a clear process of renewal within the team. The recent addition of Laia Aleixandri brings competition to the wing, an area that promises significant changes for the next season.

Barça seeks to adapt and prepare for new challenges, keeping their status as one of the best teams in women's soccer worldwide.

An unexpected turn in the locker room

What surprised many the most was the way the news was delivered. After the match between Spain and Belgium, some Barça players found out about the news upon entering the locker room, without any prior notice.

Alexia Putellas expressed her feelings sincerely:

"We just played, I don't know much. I can only thank her for all the years with us and the commitment she's shown to the team. I wish her the best of luck."

Irene Paredes also showed her sadness after learning the news:

"I found out when I entered the locker room. I'm sad because she's been a very important player."

The impact was immediate. The atmosphere in the locker room changed, and the news felt like an unexpected blow for many.

The future after the surprise

Although Fridolina Rolfö is saying goodbye to Barça, her career doesn't end here. Her experience and quality make her a desired signing for other major clubs. Meanwhile, Barça moves forward, with renewed hope and focused on continuing to win.

This change is just another stage in the team's constant evolution, which remains a benchmark in women's soccer.