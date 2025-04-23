Alejandro Balde, left-back for Barça, is becoming a key piece both on and now off the field. According to 'e-Notícies', Alejandro Balde already endorses Barça's latest major signing, who will say goodbye to several offers to compete under Flick's guidance. Alejandro Balde is an undisputed starter at Barça, his influence in the locker room is significant, and now he endorses new signings for the club, which will surpass Arsenal and PSG.

[IMAGE]{790932}[/IMAGE]

Alejandro Balde caused more doubts than certainties at the start of the official season, but with Hansi Flick, he has become an indisputable and more than important piece. Barça acknowledges its mistake: it wanted to sell Alejandro Balde and now asks for his help to sign a star who has many offers.

Barça is preparing €20M to sign a converted full-back who has been "blessed" by Alejandro Balde and who, barring any surprises, will sign a new contract with Joan Laporta's Barça. Alejandro Balde is injured and will return to be important, but Barça has been analyzing the transfer market for months with the huge challenge of incorporating a quality full-back. Said and done: he arrives endorsed by Alejandro Balde, who has managed to convince him, and Barça, meanwhile, will close the signing immediately.

Barça's locker room is experiencing a dream season, reflected in the good atmosphere within it. It's not usually common, but Alejandro Balde has been key in convincing a player to continue being part of Hansi Flick's team. This player is none other than Eric García, who made his debut as a starting right-back this past Tuesday against RCD Mallorca.

"García is the most complete player at Barça," assure sources from Barça's technical staff, who consider the Martorell native one of the most useful footballers. In fact, Eric García had a great match against Mallorca, something that didn't go unnoticed by the good Alejandro Balde.

"Cafú," commented Alejandro Balde in Eric García's latest social media post, referring to the good level of play of the Martorell player, who has played in 3 positions. According to 'e-Notícies', Barça will offer to renew Eric García, who has offers from Arsenal and PSG and feels increasingly important with Hansi Flick.