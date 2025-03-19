Fermín López, midfielder for Barça and Spain's Under-21 international, has fueled controversy with statements that put Xavi Hernández, the coach from Egar, in a very bad light. While it is true that Fermín López debuted and had the opportunity to be professional thanks to Xavi Hernández, the player from Huelva has forgotten his former coach and has caused controversy. In fact, Fermín López's statements have forced Xavi Hernández to pick up the phone: the Terrassa native believes there are directives from Barça, something that would be unacceptable.

As is often the case during international breaks, several players open up to offer interviews to national and international media. This is precisely what happened with Fermín López, who spoke with "El Chiringuito" during his stay at the Spanish Under-21 National Team camp led by Santi Denia. Fermín has assessed several current topics, but he has sparked controversy when evaluating Xavi's role: his response leaves no one indifferent, not even at Barça.

Fermín López is not a player who usually gets involved in controversies, but his latest statements have caused Xavi Hernández, very upset, to pick up the phone and call FC Barcelona. In addition to evaluating Xavi's role, Fermín López also took the time to respond to other aspects, especially about Barça's favoritism in the Champions League.

Fermín Sparks Controversy at Barça, Xavi Hernández Picks Up the Phone: "There's Trouble"

The Spanish Under-21 National Team faces two friendly matches in March against the Czech Republic and Germany, ahead of this summer's European Championship. For these two friendlies, the coach, Santi Denia, has wanted to include Fermín López, who already won the Olympic Games and the European Championship with Spain during the summer. Fermín also took the time to assess his situation at Barça, a club where he claims he is getting "fewer minutes because there are very good people on the team".

Regarding Hansi Flick, Barça's coach, Fermín López described him as a close and demanding figure: "He is very close to people, always tries to help us, and we have a good relationship with him". The controversy erupted at a moment when 'El Chiringuito' posed several quick questions in which Fermín López had to respond with very short answers.

Fermín López was asked about several figures and had to throw out a word that defined them. The Huelva native replied to all, but when it came to evaluating Xavi Hernández, the Barça midfielder threw out a controversial "pass" that has gone very viral on social media. Several Barça fans can't believe it, as it should be remembered that Fermín López debuted at FC Barcelona thanks to the blind trust of the former Terrassa coach.

In addition to throwing this 'dart' at Xavi Hernández, Fermín López also revealed his point of view on Barça's role in the Champions League. "I think we have the capacity to win all three competitions", López assured. Furthermore, he doesn't rule out the possibility of a Champions final between Barça and Real Madrid: "It would be a historic and very beautiful match".