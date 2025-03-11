Joan Laporta Reacts to Bayern Munich's Warning: Top Signing and Free for Barça

Joan Laporta has been facing a real headache for several seasons: Barça's economic situation. The president has been forced to make painful decisions to economically recover the club. The departure of Leo Messi, at the time, for which he received so much criticism, was the first of his difficult decisions.

The sale of the VIP boxes at the new Camp Nou or the sale of Barça Studios are other measures that Joan Laporta has had to take. All this work is bearing fruit and has caused the Catalan club to return to the financial fair play norm. The consequence will be that FC Barcelona will be able to sign normally during the next summer market.

In this new scenario, the sports management continues its work to strengthen the squad for the summer market. Joan Laporta wishes to strengthen the offensive area with a TOP signing, and his favorite is Rafael Leão. However, everything could change in the coming weeks or months considering that Bayern Munich has left Leroy Sané's renewal hanging in the air.

Leroy Sané, Joan Laporta's Target

Joan Laporta remains alert to the future of Leroy Sané, who is set to leave for free this summer. This news has several of Europe's giants after the German forward who could leave at zero cost. The problem for Barça could be his very high salary of 15M, almost unaffordable.

According to the Bavarian team's sporting director, Max Eberl, "there is still no definitive decision" with Leroy Sané, but summer is approaching, and the time to renew is running out. At 29 years old, Sané has scored 56 goals and provided 50 assists in 209 matches played. He joined Bayern in 2019 from Manchester City for 49M and could now leave for free.

Hansi Flick Gives the OK to Leroy Sané

Joan Laporta, always alert to opportunities, has set his sights on Leroy Sané. Hansi Flick knows him well from his time at Bayern and the German national team and would have prioritized his arrival to the Barça squad. The speed and dribbling ability of the German winger would fit perfectly into Flick's game plan.

Despite his irregular performance this season, Joan Laporta trusts that Leroy Sané could recover his best form under Flick's orders. If he ultimately doesn't renew, he could land at Camp Nou at zero cost, making his arrival even more attractive. The final decision is in the player's hands and will largely depend on the offer Bayern ends up making to the forward.