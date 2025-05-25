Official, he only wants to go to Barça, Robert Lewandowski is KO: 100M signing

Barça's sports management has been working for some time on signing a reliable '9' who can replace Lewandowski in the medium term. The Polish forward has one more season on his contract and at 37 years old, he is in the final stage of his career. Barça is aware that the club needs to secure a quality forward who guarantees the future in the offensive area.

Robert Lewandowski, despite his age, is performing at a very high level, and his goal-scoring records prove it. This season he has played 51 matches, approaching 4,000 minutes of play, scoring 40 goals, and providing 3 assists. The Polish forward is setting the bar very high for his successor, and it will not be easy for the club to find a forward of his level.

In recent hours, news and rumors are emerging about the signing of a top forward within Barça. According to reports on the television program El Chiringuito, Julián Alvarez, forward of Atlético Madrid, is considering a change of scenery this summer. His relationship with Simeone is not smooth, and he is considering Barça as the club to continue winning titles, according to journalists like Jota Jordi and Matías Palacios.

Barça's plan with Julián Álvarez

The Argentine forward of Atlético is shining brightly at the Metropolitano, having scored 29 goals in just one season and revolutionizing the red-and-white attack. Julián Álvarez, at 25 years old, has found the ideal place at the Metropolitano to settle and grow as a footballer. Without a doubt, the colchonero club is serving as the ideal platform to rise to the top.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona_es

Barça, with that mix of need and ambition, has set its sights on the young international forward. Atlético will not make it easy for the culés after their investment last summer in the player and the performance shown. Barça is considering an operation that could include several interesting players for Atlético to lower the cost of the signing.

Barça's strategic plan

Julián Alvarez's clause is out of Barça's reach; Atlético set his release at 150M, although they could start negotiating at 100M. The Julián Alvarez saga may have begun to write its first pages and is on its way to becoming a new Nico Williams. The Atlético de Madrid star has become Barça's priority after signing a great campaign.

His ability to finish with both feet, move between lines, and press high makes him the perfect profile sought by Deco. Barça, aware of the economic difficulty involved in his signing, is looking for negotiation alternatives. From the Argentine's environment, a departure from the red-and-white club is not ruled out as long as it is an ambitious, competitive, and reliable project.