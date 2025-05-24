Eric García, like Lamine, sets conditions to renew: his request resonates with Barça

Eric García has become one of the great positive news stories for Barça this season. After his time at Girona, he returned to the first team with the desire to be important for Hansi Flick. Despite a challenging start due to injuries and a lot of competition, the center-back has known how to wait for his moment and has managed to win over the culé fans.

Everything changed after his stellar performance against Porto, where he scored a goal and led the culé comeback at a critical moment of the season. From that match on, Hansi Flick began to give him minutes in different positions, not only as a center-back or pivot but also as a full-back. In this last position, he surprised everyone, establishing himself with great regularity and with a good performance that did not go unnoticed by anyone.

Barça is already working on his renewal

His impact has been so positive that, following Flick's orders, Barça is already actively working on the renewal of his contract, which expires in 2026. The sports management values his growth and versatility as key pieces for Hansi Flick's project. Therefore, Deco has initiated contacts to extend his contract before the summer market begins.

However, to reach an agreement, Eric García has put two conditions on the table that he considers essential. Like Lamine Yamal, a salary increase in line with his new status, something the club doesn't view unfavorably. But, above all, he demands a renewal of at least three more seasons to feel like a structural part of the project.

Deco and Laporta, receptive to Eric García's demands

Both Deco and Laporta understand Eric García's position and value his involvement in key moments of the season. Barça needs committed footballers, with projection and the ability to adapt to different situations. Eric meets all those requirements and, therefore, his continuity is considered strategic and almost mandatory: this is what Hansi Flick has requested, who doesn't contemplate his departure in any way.

If negotiations progress as expected, the renewal of the center-back raised in La Masia could be finalized in a matter of weeks. Eric García wants to keep growing at Barça and knows that his role in the new project will be increasingly important. His future seems more tied than ever to the club of his life.