Neither Flick nor Deco nor Laporta, the truth comes to light: 'Ansu Fati is leaving because...'

Ansu Fati's days at Barça seem numbered. The young man who amazed the world at 16 and was pointed out as the natural heir to Leo Messi is going through his most difficult stage. The passage of time, injuries, and technical decisions have completely blurred his promising figure.

So far this season, Ansu has only played 298 minutes across eleven games. A dramatic figure for a player who once wore the number "10" with pride and hope. Hansi Flick, the new Barça coach, has made it clear that he is not in his plans in the short or medium term.

| Europa Press

Hansi Flick doesn't count on him even for farewells

An evident sign of the coach's lack of trust was the last home game against Villarreal. With everything decided and nothing at stake, Hansi Flick chose not to give Ansu Fati a single minute. He didn't even have the chance to say goodbye to the fans who idolized him so much.

In this situation, the player's future is more than decided: Ansu Fati will leave Barça this summer. However, the real reason for his departure has come to light, and it has surprised even the most informed.

The real reason for Ansu Fati's goodbye

Beyond the sporting decisions of Hansi Flick, Deco, or Laporta, there is a factor that has hastened Ansu Fati's departure. It is Lamine Yamal, the great jewel of current Barça and the future of the Catalan attack. But it's not about the number, it's about the economic aspect.

| @FCBarcelona_es, Europa Press

As of today, Ansu Fati is the third highest-paid player in the Barça locker room, with a salary exceeding 15 million annually. An unsustainable figure for the club's current economic context. Barça needs to free up that salary mass to execute the renewal of Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal will earn what Ansu Fati leaves behind

The renewal of Lamine Yamal is practically closed, but it requires a considerable economic effort. The club has agreed to substantially improve his conditions, and the salary space left by Ansu Fati will serve for that. In fact, rumors indicate that Ansu's salary will become Lamine's new salary.

This will make Lamine Yamal the third highest-paid at Barça, only behind Lewandowski and De Jong. A clear strategy by the club that bets on young talent and reduces costs on players with little prominence. Thus, Ansu's goodbye is no longer just a sporting issue but a purely financial decision.