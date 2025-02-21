Official, Vitor Roque and Barça Have Already Met: Exit Sealed, He Has a New Team

Vitor Roque arrived at Barça full of happiness with the label of a great promise of Brazilian soccer. His signing represented a significant investment by the management, led by Deco, who saw in him a forward with potential. However, his performance in LaLiga hasn't been as expected and his future is hanging in the air.

Deco Sought an Immediate Solution and Opted for a Loan

Faced with the lack of minutes and adaptation of Vitor Roque, Barça made the decision to loan him. The chosen destination was Real Betis, where it was expected that he would have continuity and improve his market value. The idea was that, under the direction of Manuel Pellegrini, the forward would gain prominence and the Andalusian club would execute the purchase option they agreed upon.

| Europa Press

However, the gamble hasn't yielded the expected results. Vitor Roque hasn't managed to settle at Betis, where his participation has been irregular. This situation has led Barça's management to reconsider his future and explore new alternatives.

Palmeiras Emerges with a Great Offer

With the market still open in Brazil, Palmeiras has burst onto the scene with force. The Brazilian club has shown a real interest in acquiring the services of Vitor Roque and has submitted a TOP offer to Barça. The proposal consists of an immediate transfer for 25 million euros, an amount that would allow the Catalan club to recover part of the investment made.

The offer from Palmeiras has a deadline: it needs a response before February 28 to finalize the operation. If accepted, Vitor Roque would return to his native country, where he would have the opportunity to relaunch his career in a more familiar environment and with greater prominence. However, the decision isn't easy, and that's why Tigrinho's agent has traveled to Barcelona to meet with Deco.

Barça and Vitor Roque Meet to Make a Decision

In this scenario, according to the newspaper SPORT, Barça has held a meeting with Vitor Roque's entourage to assess the situation. In the meeting, both parties have analyzed the advantages and risks of accepting the offer at this moment or waiting until the summer. The management must evaluate whether it's better to close the operation now or wait until summer, but they must also listen to Betis's opinion, which has the final say.

Vitor Roque, meanwhile, is aware that his future at Barça is uncertain and he wants to regain happiness. His priority remains to succeed in Europe, but he also understands that returning to Brazil could give him more stability. The meeting has served to align positions and define the steps to follow in the coming days.