Goodbye Barça, Gavi Celebrates: Kompany Wins, There's Agreement, He Will Play at Bayern Munich

After a year away from competition and following a tough recovery, Gavi has once again felt like a protagonist under Hansi Flick. Let's remember that the Andalusian, raised in La Masia, hadn't been in a starting eleven since November 7, 2023, when he started against Shakhtar in the Champions League. That was his last match with Barça before getting injured weeks later with the Spanish National Team.

This year, Gavi has been progressively integrating into the team's dynamics: Flick has always been in favor of not forcing the situation due to the risk of a possible relapse. With patience and a lot of work he has excelled in some matches, showing his great quality, but he is finding it difficult to participate regularly. The great existing competition and his long period of inactivity are taking a toll on him.

| FC Barcelona

Flick Asks for a Signing That Complicates Gavi Further

Despite the great talent in the midfield with Gavi, Pedri, Dani Olmo and De Jong, Barça doesn't stop in its effort to strengthen the squad. The next season promises to be a turning point for Flick's project, who is very clear about which player is worth betting on. The German coach is completely won over with Jamal Musiala.

For months there has been talk of the possible signing of Jamal Musiala by Barça: Flick wants him, while Gavi would be the one affected. Not everyone can fit in the midfield, so considering Flick's preferences, the '6' could be the one sacrificed. However, in recent hours the operation has gone awry and it has already been made official that he is staying at Bayern Munich after renewing his contract.

Jamal Musiala Moves Away from Barça: Renews with Bayern Munich

Jamal Musiala has finally opted to renew his contract with Bayern Munich, a magnificent piece of news for his coach Vincent Kompany. At 21 years old he is already established as one of the team's great stars, accumulating unbelievable experience at the elite level. Musiala was set to be free in a few months, but Bayern, making a great effort, has secured his continuity, making him the highest-paid player in the Bundesliga.

He will receive an astronomical salary, Jamal Musiala will become Bayern's highest-paid player and will be tied to the club until 2030. The German international arrived at Bayern from Chelsea's academy in the summer of 2019. He debuted with the first team in May 2020 and since then has become a key player for the club.

Gavi Already Knows That Jamal Musiala Is Staying at Bayern

Jamal Musiala debuted at just 16 years old and already has nearly 200 matches with Bayern in which he has scored 58 goals and provided 31 assists. He has won 4 Bundesliga titles, 3 German cups, 1 Champions League, 1 Club World Cup and a European Super Cup. With the German national team he has already played 38 matches and scored 7 goals.

Without a doubt, we are talking about a footballer who can be the face of a new generation: Bayern secures a talent that can make history. For Barça, his renewal is bad news, but Musiala not joining is positive for Gavi. His signing would have taken away many minutes not only from the '6', but also from other players who occupy his position on the field.