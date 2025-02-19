Bombshell! Munuera Montero Faces the Cope and Tells the Whole Truth: 'i Don't Have...'

In recent days, nothing else has been talked about. Since last Saturday, Munuera Montero has become the focus of controversy, criticism, insults, paranoia and conspiracies following his refereeing in the Osasuna-Real Madrid match. Let's remember that he also refereed the bizarre Real Madrid-Celta match, in which the Vigo team ended up eliminated from the Cup, but it wasn't until Bellingham's expulsion that everything exploded.

As we say, already on Saturday, Munuera Montero received serious threats after his performance at El Sadar. It is true that perhaps Bellingham's expulsion was exaggerated or that the drafting of the report was not entirely accurate, but it is evident that the situation has become unsustainable. At least that's how the Andalusian referee himself explains it, who not only has to face criticism for his work but now they have also tried to bring out his dirty laundry.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, for a few days, several media outlets have been reporting that Munuera Montero could be involved in a conflict of interest due to the company he has created. It is 'Talentus Sports Speakers', a company dedicated to giving sports talks to young people and which has been implicated following the latest published information. Specifically, the RFEF has opened an investigation to clarify a possible conflict of interest and, for now, has sidelined him.

Munuera Montero Defends Himself on COPE

Last night, to everyone's surprise, Munuera Montero appeared on the microphones of the COPE network to give his version. He did so on El Partidazo de COPE, a program directed by Juanma Castaño, who was in charge of conducting the interview. Munuera did not delve into sports topics, but he did want to make his opinion very clear: "I have nothing to hide."

Munuera Montero clarified that the creation of 'Talentus Sports Speakers' is because he is in the final years of his career and needs to prepare for his future. However, he explains that, in no case, has he earned money from any sports entity with this company and that, to date, he has only given "four or five conferences."

Let's remember that Munuera is accused of a conflict of interest because his company's profile featured job offers from teams like PSG, Manchester City or Atlético. However, he explained that "we compile public job offers because the kids who come to my conferences might be interested. I haven't had any direct relationship with any club."

Munuera Montero Explains His Ordeal and That of His Family

Once the issue of his company was clarified, which has him temporarily sidelined from refereeing, Munuera also confessed the personal ordeal he and his family have been experiencing since Saturday. He has received threats and even recounted an unpleasant episode with his father at mass, although he did not want to give details. Undoubtedly, Munuera Montero's confession is frightening and makes it clear that this is not the right path.

For now, Munuera will not be able to referee next weekend while the issue of 'Talentus Sports Speakers' is solved. A matter that should be settled very soon, as it seems evident that there is no conflict of interest between his activity and refereeing. Moreover, using this information to say that his actions on the field are conditioned seems, at the very least, far-fetched.