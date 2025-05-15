Viktor Gyökeres has undoubtedly become the forward in vogue in Europe: his impressive numbers prove it. The Swedish international forward will hardly continue in Portugal, and his departure this summer will be a reality. This season he has played 50 matches with Sporting de Portugal scoring 52 goals and providing 13 assists.

The Swedish forward scores an average of 1.26 goals every 90 minutes he is on the field and is very close to lifting his first Golden Boot. At 26 years old, Viktor Gyökeres is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in world soccer, if not the best. Barça has been closely following him for a long time.

The competition to secure his services is very tough, with teams like Arsenal, Manchester United, or Real Madrid pushing very hard. However, despite the multiple offers received, different sources indicate that Viktor Gyökeres has already decided where he will play next season. The Swede has already made his final decision, which directly affects the future of Barça's footballer, Ferran Torres.

Ferran Torres's future

The performance of Ferran Torres elevates him to his best moment since his arrival at Barça: he has scored 19 goals in just 2,000 minutes played. The '7' culé has become a very valuable asset for Hansi Flick, becoming the ideal replacement for Lewandowski. Without a doubt, Ferran has more than earned his place in the Catalan squad.

Thus, Ferran Torres will continue competing for the position with Robert Lewandowski next year. However, everything could have changed if Barça had executed Viktor Gyökeres's signing in time. We say in time because it seems that Arsenal has gotten ahead of the Catalans in the race to secure the Swedish striker.

Arsenal signs Viktor Gyökeres

Viktor Gyökeres's future seems increasingly clear: his immediate destination is the Premier League, and more specifically Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's team has been working for months to strengthen their attack with a '9' who combines power, goals, and associative ability. Gyökeres fits the profile, and Arsenal will pay 70 million to finalize his transfer.

The Swede's performance at Sporting de Portugal has been simply masterful. Since his arrival from Coventry City, he has scored an astonishing 95 goals and provided 27 assists in 99 matches. Everything indicates that Viktor Gyökeres has given the green light to his signing for Arsenal, allowing Ferran Torres to stay at Barça.