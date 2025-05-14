Breaking news: Joan García demands 2 signings and one sale to sign for Barça now

Joan García, 21-year-old Spanish goalkeeper from RCD Espanyol, is the chosen one to strengthen Barça's goalkeeping for the next season. Barça plans to sign a goalkeeper in this upcoming summer transfer window and Joan García, starter with Espanyol, has been chosen by Joan Laporta and Hansi Flick. Joan García's season has been spectacular and if RCD Espanyol remains in the First Division, it is largely due to his performances under the perico goal.

Barça and Joan García have been negotiating for weeks, so the culer club knows perfectly well that the goalkeeper from Sallent has a myriad of offers, many of them financially superior. The Premier League is pushing, but Joan García wants to sign for Barça as long as his demands are met.

Moving from playing at Espanyol to doing so at Barça represents a big change, but Joan García believes that, with 2 new signings and 1 sale, he will adapt perfectly. Joan Laporta wants Joan García to be Barça's goalkeeper of the future, which is why he will accept the requests of the perico goalkeeper, who will sign for the Catalan entity this summer.

Joan García and Barça are destined to understand each other: the signing is a matter of days

Joan García has offers from Arsenal and Bayern Munich, but the goalkeeper from Sallent prioritizes continuing to live in Barcelona, so he has a preference for Barça's offer. Barça hadn't planned to go to the transfer market in search of a goalkeeper, but Ter Stegen's level has forced it. The German goalkeeper generates doubts and, consequently, Joan García has become an absolute priority for Flick.

Joan García is Barça's priority in this summer transfer market and the culer club seeks for the Spaniard, with a current contract, to arrive definitively. Joan García, meanwhile, is willing to sign for Barça, but demands 3 indispensable and surprising conditions to sign his new contract with Joan Laporta's club. Barça has explored other options, but has ended up opting for a Joan García who will accept Barça's proposal if the culer club gives him guarantees.

Breaking news: Joan García demands 2 signings and a sale to sign for Barça now

Barça seemed to have forgotten about Joan García, but it is not true at all: the Espanyol player is the chosen one and, if he accepts, he will be the great signing of 2025. Barça seems to be the destination that attracts him the most, but the culer club will have to make a great effort to sign a Joan García who has many attractive proposals. Barça's effort will not only have to be economic, Joan Laporta knows that, to sign Joan García, the club will have to assure him 3 more than surprising conditions to sign now.

Joan García is eager to become Barça's new starting goalkeeper, but he also knows that coming to the Ciudad Condal is a challenging endeavor and he wants guarantees.

Joan García gets serious and demands the following: Barça studies it

García, who is currently at Espanyol, feels that his move to Barça could mark a turning point in his career. It is for all these reasons that the Spanish goalkeeper demands 2 conditions and 1 sale to sign his new contract with Barça.

What does Joan García demand to sign for Barça now? Well, according to 'e-Notícies', García demands a 5-year contract, to be a starter, and for his clause to be paid. In addition to all this, Joan García has requested the signing of a personal trainer, as he wants to be at 100% and also wants Barça not to renew Wojciech Szczęsny.