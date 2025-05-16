Confirmed, there are doubts about Ter Stegen: Deco will sign the best young goalkeeper in the world

Barça's goalkeeping has been one of the major debates in recent weeks. After Ter Stegen's injury at the beginning of the season, Hansi Flick had to juggle to properly cover the culé goal. Initially, he trusted Iñaki Peña, but quickly signed Szczesny.

Although Ter Stegen should regain his position next season, there are doubts. The German is 33 years old and has been inactive for a long time, so his return generates some uncertainty in the culé environment. Deco also doubts his performance after more than a year without playing at his highest level.

| Europa Press

Deco analyzes the signing of a new goalkeeper

With Ter Stegen's situation still uncertain, Deco is evaluating the hiring of a new goalkeeper. Although Szczesny has been an undisputed starter, Barça needs a young goalkeeper with potential. That goalkeeper could be Joan García, from RCD Espanyol.

Joan García, 24 years old, has excelled this season with Espanyol. He is the goalkeeper with the most saves in LaLiga, with a total of 140 interventions, averaging more than three per game. His performance has been exceptional, surpassing big names like Courtois, Oblak, or Szczesny himself.

The competition for Joan García

Joan García, besides Barça, is being followed by several European clubs. Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Manchester City have shown interest in him. His release clause of 30 million euros makes him an affordable signing for the big teams.

Espanyol needs to generate income to balance their finances. Barça could take advantage of this to sign Joan García before other clubs. Deco has set his sights on him as one of the best options for the future of the culé goalkeeping.

Deco accelerates negotiations

Deco has begun to accelerate talks to sign Joan García. Although Ter Stegen's future is hanging in the air, the sporting director sees Joan García as a long-term investment. The young goalkeeper fits the profile Barça is looking for in their new project.

Joan García, with his ability to play with his feet and his great potential, would be Barça's future in goalkeeping. His signing could mark an important change in the team's structure. Barça is determined not to let him slip away.