Official, Total Agreement, Pau Cubarsí Already Has a New Partner: Flick Gives Green Light, TOP

Pau Cubarsí has become one of the best center-backs in LaLiga and very likely in the world despite his young age. Xavi Hernández saw something special in him and decided to give him the opportunity to play matches with the first team. The one from Terrassa, confident in his decision, continued giving him continuity until he settled in the starting eleven.

Barça has the best youth academy in the world, and cases like Pau Cubarsí's serve to reinforce the idea that what is at home is the best. In fact, those from the Ciudad Condal have saved a lot of money with additions like Cubarsí, Lamine Yamal, or Balde. La Masia works wonderfully, which allows for other operations: Flick has already given the green light to the arrival of a new center-back.

Flick's Choice to Accompany Pau Cubarsí

Flick arrived at Barça a few months ago following the board's decision to dismiss the former manager, Xavi Hernández. The German is continuing with the project that was already in the club, and the results are astonishing. All the players are giving their best, and Pau Cubarsí is a good example.

Little by little, Pau Cubarsí has been improving, and although at first he made some completely normal mistakes considering the lack of experience, he has shown that he is one of the best. With several big European clubs after him, the Catalan center-back has renewed with Barça until 2029, two more years than those in his previous contract. The other center-back position has been in play for several months, but the youth player is the only indisputable and totally irreplaceable one.

There have been several rumors about what would happen with the defense if Ronald Araújo leaves, but everything has already been clarified. Mundo Deportivo states that Jonathan Tah has chosen Barça and has set aside the rest of the offers. Deco and Flick met with the German defender months ago, and it seems that the operation is going wonderfully.

Jonathan Tah and Pau Cubarsí: Flick Finds His Trusted Pair

The contract of Jonathan Tah with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen ends this summer, so he will theoretically join Barça in a few months. He is known to be Flick's favorite option, and his addition is exactly what he wants: a robust and resourceful center-back. Everything points to Pau Cubarsí will have the support of a new partner in the 2025-26 season.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Tah will continue successfully defending Leverkusen's backline, and Pau Cubarsí will do the same at FC Barcelona. Alongside Íñigo, he has formed a very solid pair, showing that the combination of youth and experience works. Flick knows this, and partly for that reason, he has bet on Tah.