Michel Asks for 3 Barça Signings for His Girona: 'Pablo Torre and 2 More'

Much has been said about Pablo Torre and his possible departure during the winter transfer window, but he has ultimately stayed with the squad. However, Hansi Flick hasn't changed his mind about his role despite the midfielder's decision to turn down several offers. The Cantabrian is having a marginal role at Barça: in this 2025 he has only played 106 minutes.

Pablo Torre decided to stay at Barça despite the insistence of some clubs like Porto and the English Bournemouth. The Portuguese were the most insistent, but Pablo Torre didn't even want to talk about a possible departure. The Cantabrian has performed well whenever he has played, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists.

| Europa Press

It is clear that Pablo Torre has sparked the interest of several teams: his youth, talent, and vision make him an attractive piece for many destinations. Girona, where the Cantabrian was already on loan last season, is clearly positioning itself to secure his services next summer. Míchel, the coach of the Catalans, has reportedly requested his addition to strengthen his midfield, but he is not the only Barça player he wishes to incorporate.

Míchel Requests 3 Barça Signings for Girona

Girona started the season with some doubts, but Míchel's team's performance has improved over time. They are currently fighting in LaLiga to secure European positions. Míchel is satisfied with his squad's performance but wants to make it more competitive by incorporating certain players.

The first of them would be Pablo Torre, who barely counts for Hansi Flick, but there are more. Míchel also intends to try to bring in Pau Víctor and Ansu Fati. None of them have playing time at FC Barcelona, so Girona could be a good destination for all three.

| Europa Press

Míchel Wants Pablo Torre, Ansu Fati, and Pau Víctor at Girona

Ansu Fati's situation is known to everyone: Flick doesn't count on him and has made it clear. Ansu is aware that he will have to leave Barça if he wants to relaunch his career and get playing time, and Míchel's Girona could be a possible destination. Barça won't pose any problems for his departure next summer, whether in the form of a transfer or a loan.

Pau Víctor is the third reinforcement Míchel has reportedly requested for his Girona next summer. The young forward surprised everyone during Barça's American tour with his goals, but Hansi Flick has barely given him minutes. His progression depends on getting more playing time and being able to demonstrate all the potential he possesses.

| Europa Press, @fcbarcelonab

In such a scenario, Míchel believes that the three mentioned players could increase the squad's competitiveness and provide more alternatives in rotations. Pablo Torre, Ansu Fati, and Pau Víctor would raise the competitive level from the first minute. We will see who finally arrives at Girona.