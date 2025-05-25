Official, Hansi Flick's spoiled child asks to leave Barça: 'Stuttgart and Bayer...'

Hansi Flick has undoubtedly become the main protagonist of Barça this season. With the arrival of the German coach, many things have changed in the club, and his innovative and demanding work methods have paid off. His courage when facing matches and his full trust in La Masia have been key to the team's successes.

Flick arrived at the club warning that he knew the reserve team players perfectly and he has proven it. He didn't take long to trust Marc Casadó, and the reserve team captain has proven him right through effort, commitment, and sacrifice. He also bet on Gerard Martín, despite the criticism, but time has once again shown that he was not wrong.

Hansi Flick is completely committed to the talent of La Masia, but it is evident that not everyone fits. There are some who do not have the necessary patience and get tired of waiting for their opportunity, as is the case at hand. Hansi Flick has a clear protégé in La Masia, the German midfielder Noah Darvich.

Noah Darvich, Hansi Flick's "pampered" one

The young 18-year-old German player arrived at Barça a couple of seasons ago from Freiburg, where he stood out in the youth category. Barça paid €2.5M for Darvich, a left-footed player with great vision, clearly offensive, and with an impressive ball control. A diamond in the rough to be polished and a true future bet by the culé club.

| Europa Press

He hasn't debuted with the first team yet despite the great attention Hansi Flick has given to the player. A situation that could lead to his sale this summer as Noah Darvich has grown tired of waiting. The German international player in lower categories has important offers to play in the Bundesliga next season.

Barça could consider selling Darvich

Barça's sports management has received interest from Bundesliga teams like Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen for Darvich. The blaugrana club is studying a possible transfer that ends up benefiting all parties. Darvich will turn 19 next September and wants to have space in professional soccer, and Barça currently can't guarantee it.

Hansi Flick has paid special attention to him by taking him with the first team in training. Barça trusts the young German's future but is open to a sale as long as a buy-back option is included. Stuttgart is the most interested; Barça's idea is for the player to continue growing and progressing in a league as competitive as the Bundesliga.