Official, he speaks with Luis Enrique and announces he's leaving for Barça: 'New top-tier duo'

Challenging hours for Luis Enrique, who, this past Thursday, lost to Botafogo (0-1) while leading PSG and who, this very Friday, has been left without a new star signing. According to "e-Notícies", a star player who was highly regarded by PSG has already contacted Luis Enrique to inform him that he will sign for Barça, a club that had been monitoring him. Luis Enrique already confirms the latest "misfortune" for his PSG: he is left without a star signing, as this talent has chosen the offer from FC Barcelona led by Joan Laporta.

Barça, which is not competing in the Club World Cup in the US, is desperate to finalize new signings. The first has been Joan García, but Nico Williams will soon be official, according to Barça sources. In addition to these two major signings, Barça is preparing another surprise for the culers: goodbye to Luis Enrique's PSG to sign for Barça and create a top-tier duo.

PSG, meanwhile, is working in the transfer market, although not with the same urgency as Barça. Logically, PSG comes from winning the Champions League, so they do not plan too many changes during this very busy summer transfer window. However, Luis Enrique did want to secure a signing that will not be possible: he is going to Barça, and this full-back has already informed the Asturian coach by phone.

Official, speaks with Luis Enrique and announces he is going to Barça: "New top-tier duo"

Barça had two priority signings, which are Nico Williams and Joan García, but Joan Laporta has another target in mind. Barça's president wants to strengthen the full-back positions with a young player who, over time, could become the perfect replacement for Jules Koundé or Alejandro Balde. Joan Laporta is clear about it, which is why he has made a strong effort to convince a young star who had offers from clubs like PSG, among others.

After several weeks of negotiations, Barça has finalized the signing: this full-back, with great potential, is moving away from PSG and has already informed Luis Enrique, who is on alert. Barça has beaten PSG by closing a tremendous new signing: he is 19 years old and says goodbye to Luis Enrique, no matter how tough and complicated it may be.

Luis Enrique receives the call and already knows: a star says goodbye to PSG to form a top-tier duo at Barça

Luis Enrique, who is in the US focused on the Club World Cup, already knows that PSG will not be able to count on a new signing for this summer. The reason? Barça has moved ahead and finalized the arrival of this full-back, who will form a great top-tier duo with Alejandro Balde and Jofre Torrents, a homegrown player from the club.

Which player is saying goodbye to Luis Enrique's PSG? We are referring to the full-back Alexander Walton, developed at Gavà and who has spent a couple of years at Barça. Walton, 19 years old, has played 40 matches this season and has been key for Barça's Juvenil A, which has achieved the treble. According to "Diario SPORT", Barça will execute the renewal of Walton, who will have a reserve team contract and has a chance to do preseason with the German Hansi Flick.