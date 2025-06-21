Marcus Rashford reacts to Nico Williams's signing in an unexpected way: 'I'm going to...'

The name Marcus Rashford, United's winger, has been on the front pages of Barça news for several months. The fast and charismatic winger, owned by Manchester United, has shown interest in Barça on several occasions. His dream is to play at Camp Nou and he will do whatever is in his power to achieve it.

United doesn't count on the British player and this season he has been loaned to Aston Villa. At the time, Flick met with Deco and Laporta to consider bringing in a winger who could give Lamine and Raphinha some rest. In this regard, Rashford emerged as the ideal alternative, but Barça's financial problems halted the operation.

Marcus Rashford apparently still doesn't know that Barça is focused on signing the Navarrese Nico Williams. The English winger believes that signing Nico isn't a problem for his arrival at Barça; he thinks he could be complementary to the Basque winger. The culé sporting management has a different point of view, and with Nico's arrival, Rashford's signing is ruled out.

Nico Williams's signing closer than ever

The addition of the skillful Athletic winger is gaining momentum and at Barça, meetings in this regard don't stop. Barça's radical shift in target has surprised Luis Díaz and Rashford, who are also on the list of possible alternatives. For Rashford, who's 27 years old, the interest in Nico Williams makes sense for a club like Barça.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

In recent hours, the agreement that Barça would have reached with the Navarrese for the next six seasons has been leaked. The details remain unknown, but the agreement is a fact, a prior step before the Navarrese's release clause is deposited in La Liga. The team led by Joan Laporta is determined to pay the striker's clause, which, with taxes, rises to €64M.

Barça rules out other alternatives

With Nico Williams's signing, which would have Hansi Flick's approval, the culé sporting management would have dismissed the rest of the alternatives. Nevertheless, the British Rashford trusts he will arrive at Barça on loan later on. Rashford thinks he's more versatile than Nico Williams and could even play as Robert Lewandowski's substitute.

Although it's true that the English winger is more versatile than the Navarrese, it's also true that Ferran Torres has Flick's trust as Lewandowski's substitute. Consequently, if he doesn't want to be left without a team, Rashford will have to start considering other destinations. Hansi Flick already has his reinforcement for the wing and Nico Williams has been chosen.