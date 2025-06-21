It's official now, Deco has found out and told Robert Lewandowski: 'Goodbye to...'

One of the priorities for Barça's sporting management is to find the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski in the medium term. Deco has been scouring the market with several alternatives on the table, but the high cost of the operations has halted them. The Polish striker will turn 37 this summer, and it is becoming necessary to think about a suitable successor.

Although Barça's top scorer has had an excellent season, scoring an impressive 42 goals in 52 matches, age is starting to take its toll. At the end of the season, he suffered several physical problems that caused him to miss crucial matches. That's why Deco has set to work to find a worthy successor at his level, but it will not be an easy task.

Deco has considered several profiles. Jonathan David, for example, whose contract with Lille ends at the end of the month, could be an interesting alternative. The sporting director has also considered signing Alexander Isak or Julián Alvarez, the top favorites. However, considering that Lewandowski will stay for another season, the signing of the striker has been postponed.

Lewandowski's ideal successor is heading to the Premier League

The decision to delay signing Lewandowski's successor until next summer has had negative consequences. The profile Hansi Flick liked the most has just signed for Arsenal; we are talking about the Slovenian Benjamin Sesko, who has played in recent seasons for Leipzig. He is a striker who has performed at a high level and has become one of the best in the Bundesliga.

| @benjaminsesko

This season, Sesko has played 45 matches, scoring 21 goals and providing 6 assists. The Slovenian striker is compared to Lewandowski in his skills, and Flick considered him the ideal alternative to replace the Pole. Flick had recommended his signing to Deco and Laporta, but Barça will have to forget about the signing, as Arsenal are close to bringing him in.

Arsenal get ahead of Barça

Mikel Arteta's English side are close to signing the 22-year-old Slovenian international striker for a fee close to €70M. The striker is enthusiastic about the opportunity to join the Premier League with an ambitious team like the Gunners. Without a doubt, it is a great opportunity in his footballing career to keep improving and progressing.

Benjamin Sesko has a physical profile similar to Haaland, standing out for his physical power, speed, and effectiveness in front of goal. Since his arrival at Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg, the Slovenian has scored 39 goals in 87 matches. Sesko, who is 6 ft. 4 in. tall (1.94m), has great ability to play as a box striker, excellent off-the-ball movement, and strong link-up play with his teammates.