Lionel Messi is synonymous with greatness in world soccer. During his time at Barça, he won 35 titles, including 10 LaLiga championships and 4 Champions Leagues, in addition to obtaining 8 Ballon d'Or awards. His legacy at Barça is unmatched and has left an indelible mark on the club's history.​

Since his arrival at Inter Miami in 2023, Messi has continued to show his quality. In the 2024 season, he was awarded the Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player award. After recording 20 goals and 16 assists in 19 matches, leading his team to the Supporters' Shield with a record of 74 points.

| Europa Press

A Stellar Inter Miami Led by Messi

Despite sharing the locker room with figures like Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, Messi remains the undisputed leader of Inter Miami. His influence on the field is evident, being the team's offensive engine and the reference in key moments. His presence has elevated the club's level and has attracted worldwide attention to MLS.​

Messi's impact transcends sports; he has tripled Inter Miami's revenue since his arrival and has raised the franchise's value to 1.2 billion dollars. His legacy in MLS is already historic, and his commitment to the club remains firm.

| Redes sociales

Messi's Rival Postpones His Arrival in MLS and Strengthens Messi's Reign

Antoine Griezmann, one of the few players who could have competed with Messi in MLS, has decided to stay at Atlético de Madrid. Despite the interest from Los Angeles FC, the French forward has renewed his contract with the colchonero club until 2027, with a salary reduction.​

Griezmann had expressed his desire to play in MLS, but he has chosen to continue his career in Spain. This decision removes a potential direct rival of Leo Messi in the well-known American league, further consolidating his position as the best player in MLS.​

With Griezmann's stay in Europe, Messi remains the central figure of MLS. His leadership and performance at Inter Miami position him as the most influential player in the league. Additionally, his possible participation in the 2026 World Cup and the inauguration of the club's new stadium reinforce his commitment to American soccer.​