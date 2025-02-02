Barça beats Alavés and Joan Laporta gives Deco a very clear order: 'We have...'

Joan Laporta has achieved what seemed impossible just a few months ago. He has restored Barça's economic stability, and the club can look to the future with optimism, as Deco will be able to execute his plans more easily. The sporting director and president understand each other perfectly, and together they continue working to improve the project led by Hansi Flick with great success.

This afternoon, in Montjuïc, we were able to witness a new display of the great amount of talent that Joan Laporta and Deco have managed to gather thanks to their recent decisions. Flick can boast of having several of the most promising young players in the world in his ranks. Pedri, Gavi, Cubarsí, or Lamine Yamal have once again demonstrated all their talent against Alavés.

| Europa Press

Joan Laporta orders Deco

Barça is a unique club in the world, and La Masia is largely to blame. The talent factory of the Catalan club has become the place where the stars of tomorrow are forged. Joan Laporta and Deco, aware of this, seem to be starting to shift their priorities after a very challenging few months.

Let's remember that the FC Barcelona has been unable to make major signings for several months due to financial fair play. A situation that Joan Laporta has successfully solved, giving Deco breathing room for upcoming operations. However, even though signings at Can Barça are now possible, the president and sporting director have made a decision that will affect the future of the Catalan club.

Specifically, after seeing what happened this afternoon against Alavés, Joan Laporta has ordered Deco to prioritize above all else the renewal of Lamine Yamal. The latest great gem from La Masia was key to today's victory with his assist to Lewandowski and, to top it off, left a play worthy of the best Messi. It's true that Lamine's action didn't end in a goal, but the Montjuïc crowd rose from their seats to chant his name.

Neither Rashford, nor Leão, nor Nico Williams: Lamine Yamal

Deco has been scouting the transfer market for several months in search of a top-level winger to strengthen the offensive area. Nico Williams, Marcus Rashford, Rafael Leão, or Sané are some of the candidates, but Joan Laporta wants to reserve all available resources for the renewal of Lamine Yamal. He believes that the '19' of the FC Barcelona should be the emblem of the next decade and will spare no expense to secure his future.

Currently, Lamine Yamal is under contract until 2026, but he will renew as soon as he turns 18. Joan Laporta's plan is to secure him with a multimillion-dollar clause and increase his salary to match Pedri and Gavi. Furthermore, if nothing goes wrong, Lamine will renew for several more seasons, at least until 2031.