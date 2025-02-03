Deco is in a hurry and already gets his signature, deal closed with Barça: 'He has ful...'

The FC Barcelona faces a somewhat hectic market closure, with Ansu Fati still on the way out, but no confirmed movement in this regard. Meanwhile, the surprise has come with Marcus Rashford, who seemed to be Hansi Flick's preferred signing to strengthen the club's offense. However, Rashford has decided to sign with Aston Villa, tired of waiting for a reply from Deco and Laporta.

With this unexpected turn of events, Barça's sporting director has decided to focus all his efforts on the club's internal aspects. In a clear sign that the Catalan club's sports project is solid, Deco has managed to close several key renewals this week. Pedri, Gavi, and Ronald Araújo have extended their contracts with Barça, ensuring the stability of three locker room pillars, but there's more.

Deco takes the next step

With Pedri, Ronald Araújo, and Gavi renewed, Deco doesn't stop and his next goal is to finalize the renewal of Íñigo Martínez, whose contract ends this very summer.

The Basque center-back, who joined Barça in 2023 from Athletic, has been one of the most reliable pieces of the new defense formed by Hansi Flick. His performance has been excellent, and his current contract includes a clause that allows him to renew automatically if he plays more than 60% of the season's matches.

With the regularity he has shown, Íñigo Martínez will more than meet this requirement, which ensures his stay at the club automatically. However, Deco doesn't want to leave anything to chance and has decided to formalize his renewal in advance to avoid any uncertainty.

Despite Íñigo Martínez currently being injured, his performance has been outstanding, and Deco believes he deserves to renew immediately. The interest from Saudi Arabia and Barça's economic recovery have accelerated an operation that, sooner or later, was going to be confirmed. Deco, Flick, and Laporta's confidence in Íñigo Martínez is total.

Íñigo Martínez's future at Barça

With Íñigo Martínez's renewal secured, FC Barcelona strengthens its project with one of the most solid figures in the defense and who is well-received in the locker room. He understands perfectly with the younger players and has become Flick's extension on the field. However, he is almost 34 years old, so this could be his last big contract before leaving in 2026 at 35 years old.

It's clear that Deco continues to work on strengthening the team with key renewals. Íñigo Martínez's signing is just the next step in building a solid future for FC Barcelona. Despite his age, he has proven to be up to the task, and the board will recognize his value soon by activating his renewal.