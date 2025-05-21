Betrayal at Camp Nou! Lamine Yamal says goodbye to his friend, goes to Real Madrid

In recent hours, surprise and disbelief have dominated the environment of FC Barcelona. Especially in the closest circle of Lamine Yamal. The young Barça promise has learned that his great friend might switch from Camp Nou to Santiago Bernabéu, a completely unexpected transfer.

The transfer market is just around the corner, and the Catalan club needs to make several key moves. Ins and outs will be the main focus over the coming months. Lamine Yamal, who thought he might have some influence in strategic decisions, has realized that won't be the case.

| @lamineyamal

Lamine Yamal is the best and Laporta knows it

Lamine Yamal is experiencing a key moment: after a spectacular season, now his focus is on renewing his contract. The star trained at La Masia has a date to sign: next July 13, the day he turns 18. And he will do so under very specific conditions, as he will become one of Barça's highest-paid footballers despite his extreme youth.

The Barça board, led by Joan Laporta, and Jorge Mendes, Lamine Yamal's agent, know the importance of "19" for the future of the Catalan club. They want him to feel comfortable and valued, but not everything is happiness for the young talent. One of his wishes will not come true: his great friend, Nico Williams, will play at Bernabéu and not at Camp Nou.

Nico Williams leaves Lamine Yamal hanging: he is rumored for Real Madrid

This Monday, Joan Laporta publicly confirmed that Nico Williams was no longer on FC Barcelona's target list. An announcement that has resonated strongly at Bernabéu. From there, Florentino Pérez is preparing the reconstruction of Real Madrid with clear moves.

The white president has already closed signings like Huijsen, Arnold, and Xabi Alonso. Now he is going for Álvaro Carreras and, to complete the project, he wants Nico Williams. A player who would greatly strengthen Real Madrid but would also leave Barça and Lamine Yamal affected.

The newspaper MARCA has confirmed that Real Madrid is seriously considering incorporating Nico Williams. The news has caused a true soap opera in the soccer summer, and now it remains to be seen how this story will evolve. The future of Nico and his possible signing for Madrid has both clubs on edge and, of course, Lamine Yamal, who did not expect this news.

This summer promises to be intense. The rivalry between Barça and Real Madrid adds a new chapter with this possible signing. For Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams's move to Bernabéu is not a cause for celebration.