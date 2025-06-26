Official: He says goodbye to Barça without making his debut as Hansi Flick sends him back to Germany

Among Hansi Flick's greatest virtues is his ability to keep the entire squad engaged. The German coach instills trust in both regular starters and less-used footballers, and that balance has been key to keeping Barça competing on all fronts.

Hansi Flick knows that success isn't built with a fixed starting eleven, but with a committed group that's ready to respond at any moment. That management of the locker room has been one of his trademarks since he arrived on the Barça bench.

However, there are areas where the accumulation of players is unsustainable, and one of them is midfield, where competition is fierce. The quality and quantity of options have forced the coach to make tough decisions, even with promising youngsters who had caused excitement within the club.

Too many names for very few spots

In midfield, Flick has multiple pieces that fit his plans: De Jong, Pedri, and Dani Olmo are set as starters, but they're not alone. Gavi, Fermín, Marc Casadó, and Aleix Garrido are also there, aiming for minutes from the bench or even from the reserve team. In total, seven players for three real positions in Hansi Flick's tactical setup.

This list also includes Noah Darvich, the German midfielder signed by Barça in the summer of 2023 for €2.5 million. Despite his potential and the strong performances he's shown with the reserve team, Darvich hasn't managed to make his debut with the first team. With this overload of players, Hansi Flick has decided that the best thing for his future is to seek minutes away from Camp Nou.

Noah Darvich says goodbye without debuting in the elite

Darvich arrived with high expectations from Germany, having been captain in his country's youth categories, and Barça considered him a strategic signing, bringing him directly from Freiburg. During his first season, he left a good impression with Barça Atlètic, and he was even drafted with the first team. However, the debut never came.

Hansi Flick intended to observe him during preseason, but the context hasn't been favorable. Flick has prioritized other profiles and, faced with a lack of real opportunities, Noah Darvich has chosen to leave the club. Although Barça hasn't yet made the transfer fee official, his destination is set: he'll play for Stuttgart next season.