Deco already warned, not everyone fits: Ronald Araújo is responsible, he's going to Croatia for €2M

Barça's sporting director, Deco, didn't beat around the bush in his latest interview with La Vanguardia. He analyzed the team's situation with candor, addressing both signings and departures. He delivered a statement that left a mark: "A center-back will leave, but Ronald Araújo isn't in our plans."

With those words, Deco made it clear that the Uruguayan center-back won't be sacrificed this summer. Despite the doubts raised in recent months, Barça fully trust Ronald Araújo. "He's one of the best center-backs in the world," the sporting director insisted.

Ronald Araújo stays and triggers the first departure

Ronald Araújo's continuity doesn't hide the delicate moment he's going through, since he's lost prominence after Pau Cubarsí's breakthrough and Iñigo Martínez's strong performance. In addition, his name has been strongly linked to Italy, especially Juventus, but Deco wanted to stop any speculation with a clear message: Ronald Araújo won't leave.

However, as Deco rightly said, there's not room for everyone. Currently, Barça have six center-backs for two positions. Thus, the ones set to pack their bags are Christensen and Sergi Domínguez, who has already signed for Dinamo Zagreb.

The one who is leaving is Sergi Domínguez

While Ronald Araújo holds on, another center-back trained at La Masia will pack his bags. This is Sergi Domínguez, who has barely featured for the first team this season. Hansi Flick hasn't given him any minutes, and the club believes the best option is to find him a way out.

That's where Dinamo Zagreb come in, as they've shown interest in signing him. The Croatian side will pay €2 million to Barça for his transfer. It's a modest figure, but it helps free up the wage bill and create room for maneuver.

Deco keeps everything tied up: sale and capital gain in Sergi Domínguez's transfer

Deco has personally closed the deal with Dinamo. He's left his negotiating mark by including a strategic clause. Barça keep 40% of a future sale of Sergi Domínguez, anticipating a possible increase in value.

If the academy graduate shines in Croatia and makes the leap to a bigger league, the Catalan club will receive more money. It's a smart formula to not completely lose control over a talent who could still break out. A perfect deal.

Deco's decision to keep Ronald Araújo strengthens Barça's defensive stability. With Sergi Domínguez out and guaranteed income, the club can plan the market better.