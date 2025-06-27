Goodbye Barça, Nico Williams changes everything: Bayern Munich pay and Deco is left speechless

Nico Williams is once again, as he was last summer, the absolute protagonist of the transfer market. His name has been circulating strongly in the Barça environment for a long time, and everything suggests that this summer, yes: his signing will be official. It is said that Barça will pay his €58 million release clause ($58 million) on July 1 to finalize the transfer.

| Europa Press

If nothing goes wrong, Nico Williams, after much speculation and rumors, will become a new footballer for Barça. However, the signing of the Spanish winger will have consequences for the plans of the Barça sporting management. Deco has been working quietly for months to be able to complete the signing of his preferred player, but after what happened with Nico, it seems that Bayern Munich will secure his services.

Nico Williams leaves Deco speechless

After Nico Williams's signing, Deco will have to forget about Luis Díaz, his top favorite. The Bavarians are after a top-level winger, and knowing that Nico will end up at Barça, their current target is the Colombian forward. Thus, Bayern are moving for the signing of Luis Díaz to strengthen their attack with a skillful and explosive wide player.

The winger born in Barrancas, Colombia, appears as one of the Bavarian club's priorities to reinforce the German front line. His dribbling ability, speed, and scoring ease make him one of the priorities for the team led by Belgian Vicent Kompany. Luis Díaz has a contract in force until 2027, but Liverpool would be open to negotiating his departure after a difficult season.

Bayern Munich could become an attractive destination for Luis Díaz due to his experience at the elite level and his enormous quality. In this last season, Díaz has played 47 matches, scoring 13 goals and providing 8 assists. Despite the criticism received, the Colombian international has been one of the most consistent players for the Reds.

Luis Díaz and Nico Williams can't both fit at Barça

Luis Díaz's playing style matches the profile Kompany is looking for at Bayern. This factor, together with Nico Williams's transfer to Barça, means that the Colombian has been left without a place in Barcelona and will have to look for a new destination. Deco, therefore, can already say goodbye to his favorite winger.

Bayern need to renew and revolutionize their attack, and Luis Díaz is the chosen one. At first, the Germans also went after Nico Williams, but here Deco has been quicker. Flick had requested his signing and, although for the Portuguese the best was the Liverpool player, he has finally closed the deal with Nico.