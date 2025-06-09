Barça wants to find an exit for Ter Stegen this very week. Joan Laporta has grown tired of the German goalkeeper, who doesn't inspire trust and will be replaced by Joan García, who will sign with Barça this coming Wednesday. Barça hasn't revealed it yet, but they're working to use Ter Stegen to close another major signing: Joan Laporta wants to sign a star from United thanks to the German.

The transfer market has already started and, although it hasn't officially opened yet, all the major clubs like Barça and Real Madrid are already working with their squads. Barça faces several challenges ahead, but the main one will be to use Ter Stegen as a bargaining chip: Flick doesn't want him and Laporta is working to end his contract now. Ter Stegen isn't in FC Barcelona's plans and the culer club wants to use him to sign a star from Manchester United whose contract ends this June 30 (30 de junio).

| Europa Press

Ter Stegen has already contacted Barça to express his anger and disappointment, since he knows the club is working to find him an exit this very summer. Ter Stegen is under contract and believes he's back to full fitness after overcoming his knee injury, but Flick believes his presence is harmful to the culer locker room. "When he returned, he did so by pushing to be the starter ahead of Wojciech Szczęsny and this wasn't well received," sources from Barça consulted by "e-Notícies" report.

His contract ends June 30 and he signs with Barça: "Ter Stegen and €5M, deal closed"

Barça doesn't have and won't have much "fair play," but Joan Laporta wants to take advantage of the sale or exit of Ter Stegen to sign a star whose contract is ending. Barça's idea is clear: they want to bring in a United star in exchange for Ter Stegen and €5M to compensate the English club. Barça knows their target's contract ends this June 30 (30 de junio), but they want to make sure and, therefore, they're willing to advance some money as a signing bonus.

The problem is that, to close the deal, Barça needs Ter Stegen's "OK", who remains determined to fulfill his current contract. Manchester United has shown interest in Ter Stegen and Barça wants to take advantage of this to get rid of the German goalkeeper and to sign a star whose contract ends in June.

Ter Stegen says goodbye to Barça: he already has a new team and all thanks to Manchester United

Manchester United is very interested in acquiring the services of FC Barcelona's German goalkeeper, Ter Stegen. Ter Stegen doesn't want to leave Barça, but if the culer club puts pressure on him and doesn't promise him playing time, he'll end up giving in, since he wants to accumulate minutes to play in the World Cup with Germany. Meanwhile, Barça wants to sell Ter Stegen, because they've already signed Joan García and because they want to use the German goalkeeper as a bargaining chip.

If nothing goes wrong, Barça wants to terminate Ter Stegen's contract before June 30 (30 de junio) and wants to send the German goalkeeper to Manchester United in the Premier League. Barça's goal is clear: they want to sign a United star in exchange for Ter Stegen and €5M. This is Marcus Rashford, who would arrive at Barça and the culer club would send Ter Stegen to United: the deal is very well on track, although the final "OK" from the German is still missing.