Over the past few years, Women's Barça has been defined by two major figures: Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí. Both have been key to the Catalan club's success and the true leaders of the team. However, this season, a new star has emerged, ready to claim her own place in the club's history.

Claudia Pina's season

Claudia Pina has been one of the most outstanding names for Women's Barça this year; the footballer has been an essential pillar in the team. Pere Romeu, Women's Barça's coach, has trusted her in the most important moments, and the young player hasn't disappointed. She has scored 24 goals in 42 matches with the team, an impressive record.

| Instagram de Clàudia Pina

Pina has been key in several notable victories, and her contribution has been essential for the team in the fight for titles. In the final of the Copa de la Reina, her two goals secured Barça's eleventh cup, a key achievement for the club and for her. Her presence on the field is unquestionable, and she has shown that she is a player of great quality and determination.

Passion for Barça

Claudia Pina stands out not only for her footballing quality but also for her unconditional love for Barça. Since she was a child, the player has been a culé through and through.

Her passion for the club is reflected in her playing style and in the intensity with which she defends the blaugrana colors. Every time she steps onto the field, her energy and commitment are evident, and that has captivated Women's Barça's supporters.

Despite her young age, Pina has taken on key responsibilities and has earned the respect of her teammates and the coaching staff. With a winning mentality and an exemplary attitude, she has earned a place among the best footballers in the world.

Shine with the Spanish national team

Claudia Pina has excelled not only at Women's Barça but also with the Spanish national team, where she is making her mark. She was a key piece in Spain's qualification for the Nations League semifinals, a vital tournament for the team. Her ball control, vision, and scoring ability were crucial to the national team's success.

With the European Championship just around the corner, Claudia Pina is preparing to keep showing her talent on the international stage. She is one of the players expected to shine in the tournament, and many eyes will be on her to see if she can take Spain to new heights. Her growth and development continue, and there is no doubt that she is a player destined to keep making a difference.