Official! Robert Lewandowski Already Has a Team for 25/26: Pini Zahavi Confirms It

Robert Lewandowski continues to demonstrate that the passage of time doesn't affect his goal-scoring ability. At 36 years old, the Polish forward is experiencing a sweet moment, showing exceptional performance that has surprised everyone, including Barça's own fans. With impressive figures, Lewandowski remains the team's offensive reference, despite rumors pointing to a possible move to Saudi Arabia.

This season, Robert Lewandowski has already scored 34 goals in 38 matches and provided 3 assists, establishing himself as one of the most complete players in the offensive aspect of world soccer. These numbers have not only made him indispensable for Flick but are also causing endless conversations at Barça's top level. Despite being in the final stretch of his contract with the club, Lewandowski's performances continue to be of sublime quality.

Robert Lewandowski's Contract Situation

Robert Lewandowski's contract ends in 2026, and he is currently the highest-paid player on the team with over 30M. That's why, despite his outstanding performance, rumors about his future have started to sound louder than ever. Saudi Arabia, with its significant investment in soccer, has been mentioned as one of the most likely destinations, especially after the arrival of other big names to the Saudi league.

However, despite these rumors, a few days ago Laporta already reassured the fans by stating that his intention is to extend Lewandowski's contract until 2027. Now, Pini Zahavi, the agent of the '9', has put an end to any speculation on the matter.

Pini Zahavi has confirmed that "Robert Lewandowski is happy in Barcelona and will stay with the team next season one hundred percent. We have a contract with the club and we respect it until its end". With these words, Zahavi has made it clear that the Polish striker will remain part of Barça during the next season and that there are no immediate plans to leave the club.

Robert Lewandowski Stays, But He Won't Be Alone

However, despite this confirmation, the club is looking for a new '9' to compete directly with Robert Lewandowski. This doesn't mean that Lewandowski is out of the club's plans, but rather that Barça needs to strengthen that position with another quality striker to generate greater internal competition.

We will see how the '9' will manage this situation, but what is certain is that next year, he will continue to be the main reference at the forefront of Barça's attack. Although he won't do it alone, the challenge will be to share the spotlight with another forward who comes to fight for his position. Alexander Isak, Gyökeres, or Jonathan David seem to be the main candidates.