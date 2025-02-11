Mapi León Tells the Truth About What Happened and Makes It Very Clear: 'At No Time...'

The classic between Espanyol and Women's Barça was intense and left a controversy that put Mapi León in the spotlight. A play in which the Barça player faced Daniela Caracas has caused a huge debate on social media and in the media.

The images of the match have been analyzed thoroughly, and they show a struggle between both players. However, what has drawn the most attention is what Mapi León supposedly did and said at that moment.

| Instagram de Mapi León

The Images and Espanyol's Complaint

In one play, Mapi León pushed Daniela Caracas. However, what has caused the most debate is what supposedly happened afterward.

It has been spread on social media that the Barça defender touched her opponent's private parts and asked her: "Do you have a dick?" However, the images are not entirely clear, so the debate remains open.

Faced with the situation, Espanyol decided to report the action, arguing that this type of behavior can't be allowed in professional football. After the complaint from the blanquiazul club, the pressure increased, and statements were expected from Barça and the player herself.

Mapi León's Response

Hours after the controversy erupted, both Barça and Mapi León gave their version of the events. The player completely denied having done anything inappropriate.

"At no time did I violate, nor did I intend to violate the privacy of my professional colleague Daniela Caracas," declared Mapi León.

She also denied the words attributed to her. According to the Barça player, at no time did she say the phrase "Do you have a dick?" but simply asked: "What's wrong with you?" She also made it clear that there was no inappropriate touching or any intention to do so.

Divided Opinions

The case has caused much debate. Some believe that what happened has been taken out of context and that Mapi León can't be accused without clear evidence. Others, however, think that this type of gesture can't be allowed in football and should be thoroughly investigated.

The truth is that the issue remains open, and it remains to be seen if there are more consequences. For now, Mapi León has been firm in her defense and has made it clear that she had no bad intentions.