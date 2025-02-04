Official reply from the referees to Florentino after Real Madrid's letter: 'Vam...'

The weekend was marked, in sports terms, by the controversy caused around the match between RCD Espanyol and Real Madrid. At first glance, Ancelotti's team was expected to easily secure the three points, as the Catalans are trying to climb out of the lower part of the table, but the quality of their squad is limited. However, Manolo González's team surprised everyone and took the victory after a rather questionable refereeing performance.

Beyond the typical disputes and fouls, the RCD Espanyol-Real Madrid match was marked by the terrible tackle suffered by Kylian Mbappé. The French star was attempting to launch a dangerous attack for the whites, but was caught from behind with a tackle at calf height that should have been a red card. However, neither Muñiz Ruiz nor the VAR wanted to review Carlos Romero's action, who continued playing and, to top it off, scored the winning goal.

After the match and several hours of reflection, the leadership of Real Madrid led by Florentino Pérez, decided to issue a forceful statement. It was titled "Formal Protest Against the Refereeing System," and the letter was addressed to the attention of the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Rafael Louzán. In it, the white club describes the refereeing of the match as a "scandalous performance" and requests to hear the VAR conversations of Mbappé's play, as well as to renew the system.

The official reply of the referees to Real Madrid

In the letter sent by Real Madrid, the referees are the main focus of the problem raised by the white club. Thus, for the management, what happened against RCD Espanyol "represents the culmination of a completely discredited refereeing system, in which decisions against Real Madrid have reached a level of manipulation and adulteration of the competition that can no longer be ignored."

That's why the referees haven't remained silent. The publication by Real Madrid has been truly forceful, and now the refereeing body wants to respond with their tools. That's why, according to several sources, they are preparing a strike that could affect Spanish football in its entirety.

Undoubtedly, a shock measure to demand greater protection against what they consider an outburst from Real Madrid. The referees have always defended their honesty beyond mistakes, so they don't understand the accusations from the management led by Florentino Pérez. We'll see how it all unfolds, but it's clear that LaLiga could undergo radical changes in the coming dates.