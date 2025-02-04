They announce Rafael Leão's destination when he leaves AC Milan, surprise for Barça

Rafael Leão, Portuguese forward for AC Milan, has been one of the standout figures in Serie A in recent seasons. His speed, dribbling skill, and goal-scoring ability have made him a key player for the Rossoneri. These qualities haven't gone unnoticed by major European clubs, including Barça.

FC Barcelona has shown interest in adding Rafael Leão to its squad. According to several reports, representatives of the Catalan club have held talks with Jorge Mendes, the player's agent, to explore a possible transfer. However, AC Milan has been firm in its stance, valuing its star at a figure close to 100 million euros, which has complicated negotiations.

| Europa Press

Rafael Leão's future is clear

In June 2023, Leão renewed his contract with AC Milan until 2028, including a release clause of 175 million euros. Despite this long-term commitment, rumors have emerged about his possible departure, fueling speculation about his arrival at Barça. For Joan Laporta, Rafael Leão is a top-tier signing that would significantly enhance the level of the blaugrana locker room.

That's why, despite the interest from other clubs, Leão has privately expressed that his only desire is to join Barça. He is willing to reject other offers and wait for an opportunity to wear the blaugrana jersey. This determination has surprised many, considering the potential lucrative proposals from other teams.

Barça seeks a way to sign Rafael Leão

Barça faces financial challenges that make acquiring high-value players difficult. The high valuation of Leão by AC Milan and the release clause represent significant barriers. Despite this, the blaugrana board remains interested in finding formulas that make the operation feasible in the future.

Although Rafael Leão remains committed to AC Milan, if he leaves, his only possible destination is Barça. It will be crucial to observe how the relationships between the clubs and the player evolve in the coming months. The financial situation of FC Barcelona will also play a determining role in any possible move.

Rafael Leão has established himself as one of the most promising talents in European football. His preference for Barça and the complexity of his contractual situation with AC Milan add intrigue to his professional future. Fans will be watching closely the upcoming decisions that could define the Portuguese forward's career.