Neither Aitana Bonmatí nor Alexia Putellas: all eyes point to the same place, guilty

Women's Barça has experienced a difficult moment. After more than six years without losing at home, the team fell 1-2 to Levante at Johan Cruyff Stadium. An unexpected defeat that has caused many doubts and criticisms.

Barça played with its characteristic style: absolute possession dominance, ball circulation, and constant arrivals in the opponent's area. However, the lack of accuracy was key.

Levante, on the other hand, knew how to take advantage of its opportunities and, with two goals at key moments, achieved a historic victory. A essential triumph for them in the fight for survival, but a hard blow for the blaugrana team.

What went wrong?

It's inevitable to wonder what went wrong. When a team of Women's Barça's caliber suffers such a defeat, the explanations must go beyond mere chance.

The problem doesn't seem to be in the individual performance of the players. Neither Aitana Bonmatí nor Alexia Putellas can be singled out.

The team created chances, controlled the match, and sought the goal, but without success. Meanwhile, defensive errors and lack of decisiveness in the opposing area made the difference.

Beyond the players' performance, the general feeling is that there were failures in the team's management from the bench.

Pere Romeu, the main one singled out

The fans have no doubts about who is the main responsible for this defeat: Pere Romeu. Since his arrival, the coach hasn't managed to earn the trust of the blaugrana supporters. His line-ups, management of substitutions, and statements have been heavily criticized.

Against Levante, his approach was once again questioned. He decided to leave two key players like Alexia Putellas and Ewa Pajor on the bench. When the match became complicated, he brought them onto the field, but by then the situation was already difficult to turn around.

After the match, Romeu assured in a press conference that the team played a good match and that the defeat was just a matter of details. However, for many fans, his words weren't enough. Having ball control without achieving victory is not acceptable in a team with Barça's aspirations.

An uncertain future

The defeat has caused many doubts about the team's future under Pere Romeu's direction. Despite still being a very competitive team, confidence in the coach has been affected.

If the results don't improve in the upcoming matches, the pressure on him will continue to increase. The season is long, and Barça still has room to react, but the fans have already pointed to the main responsible.