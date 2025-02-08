Joan Laporta's Official Response to Villarreal's 2 Offers: 'They're Leaving if...'

FC Barcelona continues working to strengthen its squad, but it is also evaluating which players could leave in the next summer transfer market. Joan Laporta and Deco remain at the forefront of this planning, seeking options to strengthen the team while keeping an eye on those who haven't fully established themselves as starters.

In this context, Villarreal has set its sights on two FC Barcelona players: Pablo Torre and Ferran Torres. Both players, although not considered starters for Hansi Flick, remain useful pieces for the team. However, their future will depend on the price the Yellow Submarine is willing to pay.

Pablo Torre and Ferran Torres appeal to Villarreal

Pablo Torre and Ferran Torres have been considered reliable game-changers, contributing in some matches with their talent and energy. However, their prominence in the first team remains limited, which has led Villarreal to show interest in signing them. Joan Laporta is aware of this and has already set their asking price.

Villarreal, looking to strengthen its squad with young players with potential, has seen Pablo Torre and Ferran Torres as two stars who can add quality to their squad. Additionally, both players have the versatility to occupy different positions, which increases their market value. This is why Joan Laporta won't let them leave without a good offer on the table.

Joan Laporta responds to Villarreal

Joan Laporta has communicated to Villarreal his stance regarding the possible departures of Pablo Torre and Ferran Torres. Specifically, the Barça president has made it clear that "they only leave if a good offer comes in". This reply reflects Barça's willingness to negotiate, but also its desire to obtain fair compensation for the players.

Villarreal has shown interest, but has yet to present a formal offer. Joan Laporta, knowing that Pablo Torre and Ferran Torres are valuable assets, is not willing to let his players go for less than their market value.

The future of Pablo Torre and Ferran Torres at Barça

Both Pablo Torre and Ferran Torres have an uncertain future at FC Barcelona. Although both players remain important as game-changers, Barça is willing to listen to offers for them. The summer market will be crucial to define their future, and if Villarreal or any other club presents a convincing offer, Joan Laporta will consider their departure.

Meanwhile, Barça remains focused on its sports project and the search for new reinforcements, but it must also carefully manage departures to avoid weakening its squad. The coming months will be decisive in seeing how the cases of Pablo Torre and Ferran Torres are solved.