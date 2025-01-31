Hansi Flick's Barça is once again captivating, and proof of this is that it has secured the signing of one of the future Ballon d'Or winners. Under the guidance of the German coach, Barça has excelled again and, consequently, is once more attractive to young talents who dream of winning everything at the club level. One of these was Nico Williams, but Barça moves on and has secured the signing of an even better talent: he is destined to be a star, says farewell to PSG.

Barça will not sign Nico Williams, at least in the short term, but it will sign a promise who will probably be one of the future Ballon d'Or winners. This is none other than Baba Kourouma, a midfielder from Juvenil B, 15 years old: when he turns 16, he will sign for 3 more seasons with Barça, farewell to PSG. Barça confirms and makes official the signing of a talent who is destined to be important under Flick's guidance: he is versatile and very physical, bidding farewell to PSG.