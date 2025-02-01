Happiness arrives at Barça: 55 million lever, Raphinha is the main culprit

Raphinha, Brazilian winger for Barça, is being a key piece in the team's performance this season. In LaLiga 2024/2025, he has played 21 matches, scoring 12 goals and providing 8 assists. His ability to unsettle defenses and create opportunities is essential to the recent successes of the culé team.

But if in LaLiga he has given a masterclass on how to play football, in the UEFA Champions League Raphinha has gone a step further, showing a truly outstanding level. He has participated in 8 matches, scoring 8 goals and providing 4 assists. His most notable performance was the "hat-trick" against Bayern Munich, a match in which he led Barça to a crucial victory.

| @FCBarcelona

Raphinha gifts Barça many millions with his role in Champions

Thanks to Raphinha's stellar performance, Barça has managed to qualify for the Champions League round of 16 in second place. The Catalan team accumulated 19 points, with a goal difference of +15, securing their passage to the next phase and avoiding the preliminary round by finishing among the top 8.

In this regard, Raphinha's offensive contributions were decisive in key matches, securing victories and vital points for the team. His leadership on the field has allowed Barça to qualify without issues and achieve an important financial reward. Yes, because finishing second in the league phase of the new Champions League grants great benefits.

Raphinha's outstanding performance has had not only sporting repercussions but also economic ones for FC Barcelona. Qualifying for the Champions League round of 16 has caused significant revenue for the club. To date, Barça has secured 44.9 million euros in prizes for their performance in the competition.

| Europa Press

These revenues include 18.6 million for participating in the group stage and 12.6 million for the six victories obtained. Additionally, qualifying for the round of 16 contributed an additional 11 million. Raphinha's direct influence on these results is undeniable, consolidating him as a valuable investment for the Catalan club.

Barça is experiencing a moment of happiness, largely thanks to Raphinha's exceptional performance. His contributions in goals and assists have been essential to the team's success in the Champions League. This performance hasn't only strengthened Barça's position but also provided an economic boost, consolidating Raphinha as a key piece in the present and future of the club.