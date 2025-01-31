Official, she's leaving Barça! Chelsea pays and Aitana Bonmatí can't prevent her signing

Barça Femenino loses one of its players in the final stretch of the season. The departure of Keira Walsh to Chelsea is already a fact, and the English team has paid a significant amount to take the Englishwoman. Although Barça tried to retain her, the player was clear that she wanted to return to her country.

An unexpected departure at a bad time

Barça Femenino is in the midst of fighting for titles, and losing a player like Walsh is a hard blow. Her departure was not in the club's plans at this time, but rumors of her departure had been circulating for weeks. Now, with the transfer market about to close, the operation has been finalized.

| Europa Press

Chelsea, a team that competes directly with Barça in the Champions League, has been the destination chosen by the midfielder. The offer of 500,000 euros has convinced the blaugrana club, although the decision was mainly the player's.

Keira Walsh wanted to leave

Beyond Chelsea's interest, the key to this operation has been the will of Keira Walsh. The English player didn't feel comfortable at Barça and her desire was to return to England.

Since her arrival at the Catalan club, Walsh has been a key piece in the midfield, but her adaptation hasn't been easy. With the new coach, Pere Romeu, the player has lost minutes.

Chelsea, looking to strengthen its squad for European challenges, has taken advantage of the situation to acquire a top-level player. With the transfer market closing on January 31, everything happened quickly.

Aitana Bonmatí couldn't prevent her departure

Walsh's departure has been a blow to the locker room, especially for Aitana Bonmatí. The current Ballon d'Or shared many minutes with the Englishwoman in the midfield, forming a duo with great understanding.

Curiously, Chelsea itself tried to sign Aitana with a million-dollar offer, but the Catalan rejected it, reaffirming her commitment to Barça.

However, neither her presence nor the team's good moment was enough to convince Walsh to stay. Her desire to return to the Women's Super League was key, and Chelsea offered her the project she was looking for.

| @FCBfemeni

A busy transfer market

The closing of the winter market is being intense for women's soccer. Walsh's departure leaves a gap in Barça's midfield, which must find solutions at a key moment.

Meanwhile, Chelsea strengthens with a high-quality player, increasing competition in the Champions League. Without a doubt, the outcome of this transfer will mark the future of both teams in the current campaign.