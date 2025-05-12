It's official, he only wants to play for Barça: Deco is already negotiating his signing after El Clásico.

The summer promises to be hectic at Barça. Although the current season is being successful, with the team very close to achieving a historic double, the elimination in the Champions League has made it clear that there are still some areas to improve. The successes of the season don't allow Deco to relax, especially because Real Madrid will probably strengthen with major signings.

Deco, as sporting director, is clear that Barça must strengthen several key positions. One of the main objectives is to improve the full-backs and sign a new center-back. Additionally, Hansi Flick has requested a winger who brings speed and dribbling.

Hansi Flick's requests and the reinforcements Deco is seeking

Deco is working to fulfill Hansi Flick's requests. The German is delighted with his squad, but he considers that expanding the bench is essential to keep the current competitive level. In this regard, as we have already mentioned, FC Barcelona's priority is to bring in a new winger who can regularly give Raphinha or Lamine Yamal a rest.

Deco has considered several names to strengthen the wing, such as Luis Díaz, Nico Williams, and Rafael Leao. However, there is one player who has clearly offered himself to Barça: Marcus Rashford. The English forward is willing to lower his salary to join the culé team.

Marcus Rashford only wants to play at Barça

Marcus Rashford was already close to signing for Barça in January, but the negotiations didn't come to fruition. Now, with the 2025/2026 season on the horizon, the skillful winger has offered himself again. Deco has already had the first contacts with him, and the signing seems a real possibility.

Rashford is willing to accept Barça's conditions to fulfill his dream of playing at Camp Nou. Although it's still early to know if the signing will be finalized, the negotiations are progressing positively. If everything continues as it is, Marcus Rashford could be one of the major additions to FC Barcelona for the next season.

Deco is working firmly to strengthen Barça in the most needed positions. The arrival of Marcus Rashford could be one of the big news of the summer, as it would provide what Flick has requested without compromising the Catalan club's finances. If the negotiations continue their course, the English winger will fulfill his dream of wearing Barça's jersey.