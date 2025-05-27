Fabrizio Romano, a journalist specialized in the transfer market, has already revealed Barça's latest major signing, which almost no one expected or took for granted. Fabrizio Romano, famous for his usual "Here We Go", has published information confirming that Barça has a new transfer target, which no one had on their radar.

The eyes of half the world are on Barça, which will surely finalize the contract renewal of its star Lamine Yamal. However, Barça has more open fronts in this transfer market and Fabrizio Romano already confirms it. Apparently, the popular Italian journalist has revealed a new move by Barça, which few people expect.

| E-Noticies

Almost all winning teams undergo few changes, but Barça doesn't want to stop and wants to raise the bar even higher. Barça wants to win the Champions League and seeks to attack the transfer market, something that has already been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano himself.

official, no one expects Barça's new signing: "Fabrizio Romano already reveals it"

Barça is already moving in the transfer market and everything seems to indicate that they will, above all, look for a new goalkeeper. In Can Barça, many names have been mentioned, but Fabrizio Romano already reveals the chosen goalkeeper: “Almost no one expects it”.

FC Barcelona has started the summer transfer window with a clear priority: to strengthen its squad before signing new players. Joan Laporta faces several challenges, but signing a goalkeeper has become the main one without any doubt. Among the names, Dibu Martínez stands out, but Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the focus is elsewhere.

No one expects it, but Barça is surprised by Fabrizio Romano and confirms the culer intention.

fabrizio Romano confirms a new Barça signing

FC Barcelona has completed its best season in recent years. Under Hansi Flick's leadership, the team has achieved a radical transformation in a short time. The squad's morale has skyrocketed and the Catalan team has found its balance, but Joan Laporta is still thinking about signing a goalkeeper.

Ter Stegen is under scrutiny and intends to listen to the club, which could sign him a replacement to be the starter. Szczęsny will remain at Barça, but Joan Laporta wants another goalkeeper and Fabrizio Romano has revealed the name of the favorite. This is Joan García, Espanyol's goalkeeper whose release clause is around €25 million.

Barça didn't want to improvise again in such a critical position as the goal for another season. This time, they've opted for a profile that combines youth, LaLiga experience, and leadership: Fabrizio Romano confirms it.