Gianni Infantino excites with the huge Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'Together in...'

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has become the main protagonist in recent hours. He has achieved this after talking about the two best footballers of the last decade: Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine is showing his last flashes of magic at Inter Miami in MLS, while the Portuguese is doing the same in Saudi Arabia.

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo competed for years in LaLiga with Barça and Real Madrid, elevating their rivalry to a historic level. However, a lot of time has passed since their last encounter: it dates back to January 19, 2023. Since then, fans haven't been able to see them together on the field.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

This situation is precisely what Gianni Infantino wants to reverse. FIFA president dreams of bringing both stars together again in the most spectacular way possible. After all, who hasn't imagined Messi and Cristiano sharing a locker room on the same team?

Messi and Cristiano on the same side?

An idea that, although it may seem impossible, is now gaining momentum thanks to Gianni Infantino's words and Cristiano Ronaldo's farewell to Al-Nassr. The football executive hasn't hesitated to publicly express the desire of all soccer fans. Meanwhile, CR7 has fueled the rumors by confirming that he is leaving Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared on his social media his immediate departure from Al-Nassr. This unexpected news opens up multiple options regarding the Portuguese star's immediate future. In this sense, all eyes are on the Club World Cup, where Messi will also be present.

For this important tournament, Gianni Infantino has spoken openly about the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo joining Messi's Inter Miami. FIFA president has enthusiastically floated the proposal. "I'd love to see them play together, can you imagine if they played on the same team during the tournament? It'd be something special," he admitted.

An impossible dream

The possibility of seeing Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo together on the same team is generating great excitement. Without a doubt, it would be one of the biggest attractions in the recent history of world soccer. The media impact of the reunion of these two giants at the Club World Cup would be unmatched for FIFA and for Infantino as the top official.

Of course, for now, it's just a dream voiced aloud by Gianni Infantino. However, with the current situation of both footballers, it doesn't seem like such a far-fetched idea. Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, together, could star in the most desired moment in world soccer.