Barça make it official, goodbye Ansu Fati, he already has a new team: transfer details

Everything that has a beginning always has an end, and that's how the story of Ansu Fati at Barça will unfold. After several years of development at Barça, Ansu Fati has said goodbye to the culer club and already has a new challenge as he tries to feel like a footballer once again. Barça has now confirmed Ansu Fati's departure, as this year he has played very few minutes and is not part of the German Hansi Flick's plans.

It was bound to happen and it has finally happened: Ansu Fati is leaving Barça and becomes the first departure from Hansi Flick's squad for next season. Flick wanted to recover the best version of Ansu Fati, but the academy graduate has faded and has ended up losing patience. That being said, Ansu Fati already has a new project, although he will start it on loan from Barça with a purchase option.

Ansu Fati has been the first-team culer footballer with the least prominence and Joan Laporta has made it clear that he is not part of the new Barça's plans. Ansu Fati's salary is disproportionate and Barça's objective has been achieved: his new club, which competes in Ligue 1, will pay his entire salary.

barça makes it official, goodbye Ansu Fati, he already has a new team: transfer details

Ansu Fati, whom many compared to Leo Messi when he debuted at age 16 at Camp Nou, is living his last moments as a left winger for FC Barcelona. This season has been the definitive test: right now he is light-years away from the rest of his teammates. He has barely played and the few minutes he has had, he has wasted, something that has left him out of the squad on more than a couple of occasions.

Barça is in a hurry in this transfer market and Joan Laporta's objective is clear. He wants to sell Ansu Fati to free up salary space and to bring in a left winger with more and better qualities.

There are many options on the table, but it seems Barça will bet on Nico Williams, who is the board's big secret.

ansu fati already has a new project: all the details of the transfer, revealed

The transfer window has already started, partly because of a Club World Cup that will saturate the market. Barça is in a hurry to gain room and the first step was to make Ansu Fati's departure official, who will play for AS Monaco.

Monaco, which competes in the French Ligue 1, will take on Ansu Fati's salary, about €10 million, and will have a purchase option of €20-25 million. Barça's idea is more than clear: they want Ansu Fati not to return to Barça, even if he leaves "almost as a gift," according to sources from the Catalan club led by Laporta.

The Monegasques can offer a solution to Ansu Fati's career, as he wants to become decisive again after the huge "blow" from Hansi Flick at FC Barcelona.