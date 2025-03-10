Better Than Alexander Isak, New Barça Desire at Newcastle: Laporta Pays €70M

Alexander Isak has been one of the names most mentioned in Barça's offices in recent months. Laporta understands that Lewandowski is entering the final stretch of his career and is already looking for a replacement. Hansi Flick, who has the final say in all decisions, agrees with Laporta's opinion in this regard, but with nuances.

It seems that Barça would be delighted to have Alexander Isak in their ranks for the next season. However, in an unexpected turn of events, it seems that Flick has focused his attention on another Newcastle star. Laporta, who has already spoken with the German coach about this issue, sees his decision favorably, as the incorporation of Isak seems really complicated for several reasons.

Alexander Isak Moves Away from Barça for a Compelling Reason

Barça's forward line is in a great moment, but the reality is that Robert Lewandowski is already facing his last seasons at the elite level. A couple of days ago, Fabrizio Romano publicly confirmed that the Pole will stay at the club for at least one more season. However, regardless of his continuity, Laporta wants to sign Alexander Isak.

The Newcastle striker is having a great season, and his numbers prove it: he has 22 goals and 5 assists in 31 matches. However, securing the signing of Alexander Isak costs 150M; a price that Barça can't afford. Given this situation, Laporta has focused his attention on another footballer from the English team.

Specifically, knowing that Alexander Isak is almost impossible, the president of FC Barcelona has focused his attention on Bruno Guimaraes. The Newcastle midfielder has been on the culé agenda for several years, but this summer could be the definitive one for his arrival at Camp Nou. His reinforcement would allow Flick to have more options in the midfield at an acceptable price.

Bruno Guimaraes Approaches Barça

Bruno Guimaraes is key at Newcastle, but he could arrive in the Catalan city for only 70M. The English are willing to let him go to build a new project, and Laporta, alert to the situation, wants to take advantage. The pivot position is well covered with Marc Casadó, but a reinforcement like the Brazilian is hard to reject.

With Alexander Isak already ruled out due to his high price, Laporta must consider what to do with Bruno Guimaraes. FC Barcelona's midfield is well covered, but the Brazilian is an old desire of the president and can offer a different profile. Therefore, if there is any departure in the midfield like Frenkie de Jong or Fermín, there is no doubt that Bruno Guimaraes will be the chosen one.