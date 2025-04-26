Barça and Atlético de Madrid, besides being great rivals on the field, are also rivals in the offices where signings are decided. The two teams have competed throughout this season for the league title, but in the final part of the championship, Atlético has been surpassed. Simeone's team is currently in third place, 13 points behind FC Barcelona.

Despite the million-euro investment last summer, the Metropolitano team has once again ended up without titles. Atlético has shown to be a very solid rival in defense, being one of the best in this aspect at the European level. The big difference between Barça and Atlético lies in the goals scored, with the difference clearly in favor of the Catalans.

| Europa Press

Barça has scored 89 goals in the league competition compared to Atlético's 53. Simeone knows that his team needs to improve their records if they want to compete with Barça and Real Madrid in the domestic competition. Both teams aim to strengthen the offensive area and have set their sights on the same player: Viktor Gyökeres.

The Importance of Nike in the Signing

While Flick is looking for a reliable scorer to replace Lewandowski, Simeone is also seeking a proven scorer. At Atlético, it is very likely that Sorloth or Correa will end up leaving in the summer. That's why Barça and Atleti have set their sights on the trending scorer in European soccer who plays in Portugal: Viktor Gyökeres.

At Sporting de Portugal, they have already assumed that Viktor Gyökeres will be transferred this summer. At 26 years old, the Swedish international is ready to take a leap in quality in his career. In this regard, the brand Nike, sponsor of Barça and Atlético, will have a decisive influence due to its significant economic impact on sports planning.

| Europapress

Viktor Gyökeres, the Desired

With Simeone as the immovable pillar of the project, Atlético is preparing for a very ambitious summer market. At the Metropolitano, they have decided not to spare any effort to build an even more competitive squad. Atlético is clearly going for the Swedish international forward Viktor Gyökeres, who is putting up numbers of a true area killer.

This season, he has played 47 matches, scoring 48 goals and providing 12 assists. Numbers within reach of very few, making Gyökeres the trending forward in European soccer. Both Barça and Atlético have already started the race for the forward, and only his final destination remains to be known.