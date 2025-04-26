Meeting Confirmed, Deco Negotiates His Presence at Barça: 'If Nothing Changes...'

Deco's work has been important and noticeable for Barça since his arrival at the club as sporting director. One of his most significant contributions has been bringing Hansi Flick to the Barça bench, which has restored pride to the team and the fans. The decision to bring the German coach has had a great impact: FC Barcelona is alive in all competitions and with many chances to win the titles at stake.

Deco's decisions have also been important in terms of signings: Olmo's arrival has a lot to do with his negotiations. The renewals carried out in recent months are also the result of his work and bear his mark. Pedri, Gavi, Iñigo Martínez, and Ronald Araújo himself have already signed their new contracts, and Deco has been an important piece.

| Europa Press, @deco_official

But the work at Barça doesn't stop, and Deco continues to have important challenges in the coming weeks. Frenkie de Jong's renewal is on the table, and the departures he will have to face are another important point. Several players are almost out, like Christensen, and others for whom a loan will be attempted.

Deco Sets a Meeting with Pau Víctor

One of the issues Deco will have to solve this summer will be Pau Víctor's future. The striker was signed from Girona last summer due to the good campaign he had in the reserve team, with more than 20 goals as his calling card. He had his opportunity in the summer American tour, an opportunity he seized with goals and good performances.

Hansi Flick was delighted with his performance and made him part of the first team. However, he has barely given him opportunities throughout the season. Pau Víctor has only been able to enjoy 280 minutes of effective play, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist.

In the past winter market, the Catalan forward already informed Deco that despite his reduced prominence, he would stay at Barça. Pau Víctor was convinced that opportunities would eventually come, but nothing could be further from the truth. At 23 years old and with a promising future ahead, he can't remain stagnant, and the best solution will be sought for the next season.

Pau Víctor has a contract until June 2029, and his idea is clear: to succeed at Barça. The striker didn't want to hear about a possible departure in the winter market, and his idea remains the same for the next campaign if nothing changes. Barça counts on him, Flick values him even though he hasn't given him minutes, but they understand that the forward needs to play.

In this regard, Deco's idea is for a loan to a team where Pau Víctor can continue progressing and have playing time. Deco has set a meeting with the forward and his agent to discuss the matter and reach a consensual solution. The great competition in the forward line means that Pau Víctor doesn't have minutes, and his progression involves leaving this summer on loan.