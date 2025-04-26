Dani Olmo Gets Excited, Joan Laporta Was Right: 'I'm the M...'

The Most Decisive Dani Olmo Reappeared to Keep Giving Points to This Barça That Is Racing for the League Championship. He Returned to the Starting Lineup Against Mallorca and Scored the Only Goal That Earned the blaugrana Team Three Points. The Barça Attacking Midfielder Has Already Scored Ten Goals So Far This Season, Nine of Them in the League Competition.

Although the Terrassa Native Has Had Several Physical Problems That Have Affected His Regularity in the Team, His Ability to Decide Matches Is Plausible. After Being Signed This Summer from Leipzig for 55 Million, Dani Olmo Has Fit Perfectly into Flick's Game Plan. His Versatility, Multipurpose Nature, and Second-Line Arrival Are Proving Crucial for Barça.

If There Is a Downside in Dani Olmo's Trajectory at Barça, It Is His Injuries, Which Have Caused Him to Miss 20 Matches, Being Out for 71 Days. However, Not Even This Fact Has Prevented Joan Laporta from Making a Full Success with His Signing. Dani Olmo Is Being the Most Decisive Player on the Team: His Goals Have Contributed a Significant Number of Points.

Dani Olmo Makes It Clear: I'm the Most Decisive

The Barça Attacking Midfielder Has Participated in 31 Matches This Season, Accumulating 1,505 Minutes of Effective Play in Which He Has Scored 10 Goals and Provided 6 Assists. But, Without a Doubt, The Most Notable Fact About Dani Olmo Is That 7 of the 9 League Goals Have Helped Barça Earn Points. An Excellent Performance That Proves Joan Laporta Right, Who Bet on His Signing Following Hansi Flick's Advice.

In This 2025, All His League Goals Are Being Crucial. He Scored the First in the Victory Against Las Palmas (0-2), the Second Against Osasuna (3-0), Started the Comeback Against Celta (4-3). Against Mallorca, in the Last Match Played So Far, He Scored the Winning Goal (1-0).

Dani Olmo Becomes Indispensable, Total Success by Joan Laporta

Following Pedri's Path, Dani Olmo Has Taken a Step Further Toward Optimizing His Physical Performance by Undergoing a Study to Avoid and Prevent Future Injuries. Barça Cannot Afford to Lose Olmo for So Many Matches Each Season. Last February, the Player Had a Meeting with the Coaching Staff to Analyze the Study Results.

In This Way, It Was Possible to Determine Which Aspects Need to Be Emphasized in His Physical Preparation. With This Information, His Potential Can Be Maximized by Adjusting His Preparation. The Goal Is for Dani Olmo to End Up Having a Much More Regular Career by Avoiding Injuries as Has Happened with Pedri.