Lamine Yamal, 17-year-old forward for Barça, already has a new team and neither Joan Laporta nor Hansi Flick will be able to prevent the young talent from being the main figure in the signing of the year. Lamine Yamal is already one of the most desired media draws in the world, which is why Barça will have to be more alert than ever: his sporting stability is at risk, a lot of noise. Still in his formative years, Lamine Yamal is already putting Barça in a tough spot, since neither the culer club nor Joan Laporta have been able to prevent him from signing a surprising and innovative professional contract.

Lamine Yamal, right winger for the culers and only 17 years old, has already become one of the great sensations for Barça under Joan Laporta and in the world of soccer. Lamine Yamal has just renewed his contract with Barça, but, to everyone's surprise, he will be the main figure in one of the transfers or moves of the transfer market. "He's one of Barça's structural pillars, but we're afraid," sources from Barça say, who sense that Lamine Yamal has already become a commercial gem.

| Europa Press

Joan Laporta knows that La Masia will have to keep being the essential pillar of the new Barça under Flick and, therefore, he is willing to keep all his top prospects under control. However, this won't be possible with Lamine Yamal, since the Spanish striker, who is already the great culer star, has signed a contract and Barça won't be able to prevent it. Joan Laporta already knows this, but he understands that the world of soccer is evolving and that, consequently, it will be vital to keep Lamine Yamal in a friendly way, since there is no other option.

Official, Lamine Yamal has a new team, Barça can't prevent the signing of the year

Barça dreams of seeing Lamine Yamal grow even more, but the truth is that the current Golden Boy is 17 years old and, for this very reason, the club wants to protect him. That was the initial intention, since neither Barça nor Joan Laporta have been able to prevent the latest big move by Lamine Yamal, who dreams of establishing himself among the elite.

Joan Laporta already confirms the "disaster": at 17 years old, Lamine Yamal has signed a new and surprising professional contract that shows he is already on another commercial and footballing level.

Lamine Yamal has a new team and Barça already confirms it: "historic signing, one of the most important of the century"

Lamine Yamal is a major draw for the world's leading brands and, in fact, he has become the face of one of them. In recent hours, Lamine Yamal has been "caught" negotiating with Ray-Ban, a world-renowned sunglasses brand. Ray-Ban has launched glasses with a built-in camera in collaboration with Meta (formerly Facebook) and culer Lamine Yamal has become one of their main promoters worldwide.

The Barça forward has signed a multi-year contract with the brand founded in the US, which is why he will be uploading and posting some images with these glasses. The particularity of these glasses, besides costing about €400, is that they record so that the video is seen in first person, which gives it a lot of realism.

Joan Laporta doesn't hide his concern, since he dreams of being able to retain and, above all, stabilize a Lamine Yamal who is revolutionizing social media with his Messi-like plays.