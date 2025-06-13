It's official, Real Madrid have paid €63M for the signing of the new Messi.

Real Madrid have finalized and made official the signing of Franco Mastantuono, a 17-year-old Argentine winger who, until now, played for River Plate in Argentina. Franco Mastantuono is also known as the new Messi, according to Argentine and Madrid fans, who will enjoy this exquisite player until the end of June 2031, unless there are new contract renewals.

In this deal, Real Madrid have beaten PSG in the race for this great Argentine talent, who reminds many of Leo Messi. River Plate demanded the club pay his release clause: €45 million. However, Franco Mastantuono ended up being a bit more expensive: €63 million, distributed among commissions, decrees, AFA structural funds, and other fees, according to leaks.

The new Messi thus says goodbye to other clubs like PSG or Bayern Munich, who also inquired about the player in question. Franco Mastantuono will join Real Madrid's squad when he turns 18 and after the Club World Cup, which the Argentine will play with his current club, River Plate.

With the arrival of Franco Mastantuono, Real Madrid continue to strengthen their well-known signing policy focused on attracting emerging talents from world soccer. After bringing in Arda Güler a few summers ago, Real Madrid have done it again, this time signing Franco Mastantuono, who promises to bring much joy to Madridists. According to Argentine sources consulted by "e-Notícies", Franco is a player very similar to Leo Messi and has the talent to become the successor to the "10" in the albiceleste.

The Argentine winger, born in 2007, is considered one of the brightest talents of his generation. He recently became the youngest footballer to debut with the albiceleste after playing his first minutes with the senior team against Chile.

If nothing goes wrong, Franco Mastantuono, the new Messi, will sign with Real Madrid this coming August 14, when he turns 18. The Argentine will commit to Real Madrid for the next 6 seasons and has many chances to stay in the squad if he convinces coach Xabi Alonso. Otherwise, Mastantuono could be loaned out to a First Division club, but that's something that hasn't even been considered yet.