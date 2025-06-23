Jude Bellingham confirms the big news for Barça: 'I'm losing my patience'

Jude Bellingham has become one of Real Madrid's biggest stars. Since his arrival, the English midfielder has been crucial to the team's play. His ability to reach the box, assist, and score has made him a key piece: if Bellingham is doing well, his teammates improve.

His leadership and energy on the field have made him one of the favorites among Madridist fans. Jude Bellingham always steps up. However, the Englishman's latest statements have been a hard blow for Madridism.

After the match against Pachuca in the Club World Cup, Jude Bellingham surprised everyone as he passed through the mixed zone. He had just been one of the best players in the match, including a stunning goal. However, instead of talking about the victory, he confirmed news that had been circulating for some time and that has been widely celebrated in the environment of the eternal rival: Barça.

Jude Bellingham will not be ready for the start of the 2025/2026 season

"I'll have shoulder surgery after the Club World Cup; I'm losing patience and I just want this to end", Jude Bellingham stated seriously. The statement hit Valdebebas like a bucket of cold water. It was something that was feared, but nobody expected him to make it public so soon or with such firmness.

Jude Bellingham has been dealing with shoulder discomfort for more than a season. He has played in pain, with bandages, and with limitations, but even under these conditions he has continued to perform at a very high level. Now he has said enough: surgery will be inevitable and his recovery could keep him off the field for several weeks.

Barça celebrate Jude Bellingham's situation

The information shared by Jude Bellingham has caused concern at Real Madrid. Xabi Alonso, who counts on Jude as one of the team's pillars, will have to adjust his plan without him. Meanwhile, at Barça the reaction has been very different: in the culé environment, the confirmation has been received with great joy.

Barça, who will fight Madrid for all the titles, see their great rival weakened at a crucial moment. Jude Bellingham's absence is a very significant loss for the Whites. His influence on the game and his goal-scoring ability are difficult to replace.

Jude Bellingham has prioritized his health, a reasonable decision, but one that undoubtedly alters the balance of power in Spanish soccer. Barça smile. Madrid, for now, are left without their most decisive player.