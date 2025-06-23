No one saw it coming, but the rumor is real: Madrid have signed the new Karim Benzema.

The first major challenge for Xabi Alonso's new Real Madrid is the Club World Cup. A revamped tournament that brings together the best teams on the planet in search of global supremacy. The ambition of the white club is clear: they want to lift the trophy and leave their mark on this new competition.

To achieve this, Xabi Alonso has started shaping the team to his liking. He has requested several strategic signings such as the promising center-back Dean Huijsen and the English full-back Alexander-Arnold. In addition, the coach has also asked for other reinforcements like Álvaro Carreras, whose arrival is still being finalized, but there's one addition nobody saw coming.

Real Madrid has found, within its own ranks, its very own Karim Benzema. This news has surprised the entire Madridist community.

The French legend left an indelible mark on the club. He was the architect of unforgettable nights at Santiago Bernabéu, and his unique style made him an idol. Karim Benzema was more than a striker: a "9" who thought like a "10", able to assist, build, and finish with the same elegance.

Now, in the middle of the Club World Cup, Madrid has discovered that Gonzalo García is following that same path. The young academy player, who had already made a good impression during preseason, has broken out in the international tournament. In the first match against Al Hilal, he scored, but in the second game, against Pachuca, he confirmed all expectations.

Gonzalo García not only played well, but he also provided a perfect assist to Arda Güler. A first-touch pass, with composure and vision, that evoked the best moments of Karim Benzema. But beyond the pass, his involvement in the game was brilliant.

Gonzalo García drifted wide, combined with the midfielders, dropped deep to receive, and linked up with the wingers. He was, in essence, that striker who makes those around him better. Xabi Alonso has been delighted with him.

Gonzalo García has a lot of growing to do, but his talent is already evident. If nothing unexpected happens, he will have a very important role in Real Madrid's new project. Suddenly, the white team has a new "10" disguised as a "9": a player with Madridist DNA and a way of playing that inevitably recalls Karim Benzema.